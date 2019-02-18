NBA All-Star Game: Would incentives for the winning team create a more competitive contest?

The NBA's All-Star Game is in the books after Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 178-164. Throughout the weekend, we saw the USA win the Rising Stars Challenge, Hamidou Diallo win the Slam Dunk Competition and Joe Harris stun Stephen Curry in the 3-point Shootout.

However, the All-Star Game itself fell a bit short of the mark. Kevin Durant won MVP with 31 points, but the complete and total lack of defense makes it a tough watch. The entire game amounts to a shoot-around, and we already know that NBA players are good shooters when they're left all alone.

It's a problem that spans across all sports, with the NFL's Pro Bowl, the NHL All-Star Game and the MLB All-Star Game all trying different things to be interesting. Ultimately, they all seem to miss the mark.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell bemoans the state of the NBA All-Star Game and gives his criticisms of it -- not least of which is the defense. Kanell gives a solution to the issue, which includes having incentives for the winning team, and heavy ones at that.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube



