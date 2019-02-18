NBA All-Star Game: Would incentives for the winning team create a more competitive contest?
Team LeBron and Team Giannis combined for 342 points
The NBA's All-Star Game is in the books after Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 178-164. Throughout the weekend, we saw the USA win the Rising Stars Challenge, Hamidou Diallo win the Slam Dunk Competition and Joe Harris stun Stephen Curry in the 3-point Shootout.
However, the All-Star Game itself fell a bit short of the mark. Kevin Durant won MVP with 31 points, but the complete and total lack of defense makes it a tough watch. The entire game amounts to a shoot-around, and we already know that NBA players are good shooters when they're left all alone.
It's a problem that spans across all sports, with the NFL's Pro Bowl, the NHL All-Star Game and the MLB All-Star Game all trying different things to be interesting. Ultimately, they all seem to miss the mark.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell bemoans the state of the NBA All-Star Game and gives his criticisms of it -- not least of which is the defense. Kanell gives a solution to the issue, which includes having incentives for the winning team, and heavy ones at that.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA All-Star Game Sneaker Rankings
The 2019 NBA All-Star Game, featuring the league's biggest stars, brought out some of the best...
-
Power Rankings: Second-half predictions
The battle for East supremacy will be a fun one to watch. Will James Harden have tired legs...
-
Durant wins second All-Star Game MVP
Durant finished the night with 31 points and seven rebounds to win his second All-Star Game...
-
James, Wade combine for alley oop
James throws down a massive two-handed slam off the backboard feed from his longtime running...
-
NBA All-Star Game: Highlights, takeaways
The 68th NBA All-Star Game showed us next-level Giannis, vintage Dirk and one more LeBron-Wade...
-
Dirk catches fire in All-Star Game
Dirk put on a show for the crowd immediately after checking into the game