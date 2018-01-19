NBA All-Star: Here is the very interesting list of players who suspiciously got one vote
It appears some players are not entirely taking the All-Star voting process seriously
The NBA's new All-Star voting format garnered interesting results, which were revealed to the public on Thursday. For the second year in a row, votes were pulled from the fans, media and players to determine who would be honored, but this year those players will be placed into a pool and be drafted by two captains (LeBron James and Stephen Curry) that earned the most votes.
There were some discrepancies between the different groups of voters (of which you can learn about here) but, with players getting to participate in the vote, it's entertaining to keep an eye on the oddities and outliers in that subsection of the voting.
More specifically, it's very amusing to see which players got a single player vote to start (yes, START) the All-Star Game. It's pretty absurd list, and you can check it out in full below.
Eastern Conference
- Cedi Osman – CLE
- Tristan Thompson -- CLE
- Domantas Sabonis -- IND
- John Henson -- MIL
- Jabari Parker -- MIL
- Jarrett Allen -- BKN
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist -- CHA
- Doug McDermott -- NYK
- Frank Kaminsky -- CHA
- Bismack Biyombo -- ORL
- Trevor Booker -- PHI
- Dwayne Bacon -- CHA
- Ike Anigbogu -- IND
- Denzel Valentine -- CHI
- James Michael McAdoo
- TJ Leaf -- IND
- Semi Ojeleye -- BOS
- Taurean Prince -- ATL
- Amir Johnson -- PHI
- Lance Thomas -- NYK
- Marvin Williams -- CHA
- Anthony Tolliver -- DET
- Tyler Cavanaugh -- ATL
- Johnny O'Bryant III -- CHA
- Eric Moreland -- DET
- Derrick Rose -- CLE
- JR Smith -- CLE
- Frank Ntilikina -- NYK
- Zach LaVine -- CHI
- Dennis Schroder -- ATL
- Courtney Lee -- NYK
- Terry Rozier -- BOS
- Wayne Ellington -- MIA
- Tyler Johnson -- MIA
- Mario Hezonja -- ORL
- Luke Kennard -- DET
- Langston Galloway -- DET
- Cameron Payne -- CHI
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot -- PHI
- Sean Kilpatrick -- MIL
- Derrick Jones Jr. -- MIA
- Derrick Walton Jr. -- MIA
Western Conference
- David West – GSW
- Julius Randle -- LAL
- Rudy Gobert -- UTA
- Kosta Koufos -- SAC
- Nemanja Bjelica -- MIN
- Paul Millsap -- DEN
- Omer Asik -- NOP
- Dragan Bender -- PHX
- Matt Costello -- SAS
- Damian Jones -- GSW
- Ivica Zubac -- LAL
- Trey Lyles -- DEN
- Gorgui Dieng -- MIN
- Darius Miller -- NOP
- Justin Jackson -- SAC
- Nerlens Noel -- DAL
- Dakari Johnson -- OKC
- Willie Reed -- LAC
- Brice Johnson -- LAC
- JaKarr Sampson -- SAC
- Tyler Lydon -- DEN
- Brandan Wright -- MEM
- Jordan Clarkson -- LAL
- Danny Green -- SAS
- Bogdan Bogdanovic -- SAC
- Seth Curry – DAL
- De'Aaron Fox -- SAC
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -- LAL
- Gerald Green -- HOU
- Tyus Jones -- MIN
- Will Barton -- DEN
- Brandon Paul -- SAS
- George Hill -- SAC
- Pat Connaughton -- POR
- Daniel Hamilton -- OKC
- Emmanuel Mudiay -- DEN
- Aaron Brooks -- MIN
- Sindarius Thornwell -- LAC
- Wayne Selden -- MEM
Did those players vote for themselves? Were they allowed to do so? If not, did they somehow find a way around it? Or did their teammates do them a favor? Did someone vote for Seth Curry by accident instead of Steph Curry? We all deserve answers.
Regardless, it appears that players aren't necessarily taking the voting process super seriously. There were also some other players who got multiple head-scratching votes. One of them was Bobby Portis, who got two votes -- presumably from people who really hate Nikola Mirotic.
Another was Gordon Hayward, who also got two votes despite only playing about five minutes this season before snapping his leg in half. It appears a few of Hayward's peers are confident he's going to have an amazing bounce-back second half.
