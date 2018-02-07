NBA All-Star Media Day open to fans for the first time and the tickets are affordable

For the first time in league history, NBA All-Star Media day will be open to the public. Tickets for the Feb. 17 event in Los Angeles are priced at $10, with all proceeds going to nonprofit journalism organizations.

From the NBA:

The NBA announced today that NBA All-Star Media Day will be open to fans for the first time. The unique, behind-the-scenes event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) during NBA All-Star 2018.

Tickets, on sale now at NBATickets.com, are priced at $10. All proceeds will be donated to nonprofit journalism organizations, as selected by the NBA in consultation with the Association for Women in Sports Media (AWSM), the National Association of Black Journalists Sports Task Force (NABJ) and the Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA).

Fans will have the opportunity to see more than 20 of the NBA's biggest stars interviewed by media from around the world. Interviewees include NBA All-Star Game players and coaches on Team LeBron and Team Stephen as well as the participants in State Farm All-Star Saturday night.

During NBA All-Star Media Day, fans in attendance will also be entertained by a live, in-venue show hosted by NBA TV's Ro Parrish. The program will feature interviews with NBA legends and celebrities as well as autograph and photo opportunities with the legends, NBA mascots and NBA dance team members.

Also new for this year, fans both on site and around the world will be able to view NBA All-Star Media Day interviews in real time at mediaday.nba.com, the NBA's Twitter and Facebook pages or the NBA App. Fans at LACC will receive earbuds and information about how to access each player's live stream.