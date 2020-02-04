NBA All-Star Mock Draft: LeBron James takes Anthony Davis first; Damian Lillard first reserve off the board

The 24 NBA All-Stars have been determined, but we don't yet know whether they'll be playing for Team LeBron or Team Giannis. A quick refresher: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the two team captains by virtue of being the top fan vote-getters in their respective conferences, and they will pick their teams from the entire pool of players, regardless of conference affiliation.

The only stipulation is that they have to pick from the group of eight starters first to fill out their starting fives (including themselves, of course) before moving on to their seven reserves each, from the pool of 14.

There's obviously a lot of guesswork in figuring out who's going to draft whom and where, but below is a decent guess at the picks and order in something of an All-Star mock draft. Feel free to, you know, mock this ...

