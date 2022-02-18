There's no shortage of young talent in the NBA, and that talent will be on full display in the 2022 Rising Stars challenge. The Rising Stars will feature a new format this year. Instead of Team World vs. Team USA (and Rookies vs. Sophomores before that), this year's event will feature three games between four teams in what the league is referring to as a "mini-tournament." The first two teams will play against each other, as will the second two teams, and the winners of those game will play against each other to determine the ultimate victor.
Twelve rookies and twelve sophomores were selected for the rosters, along with four players from the G League Ignite. Four NBA legends -- Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, Gary Payton and James Worthy -- drafted, and will coach, the teams. If you're wondering who All-Star rosters are going to be comprised of in the near future, look no further than this event.
Below you'll find viewing information for the event, along with the full rosters.
NBA All-Star Rising Stars
- When: Friday, Feb. 18
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Rosters
Team Barry
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (rookie)
- Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers (rookie)
- Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers (sophomore)
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (rookie)
- Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets (sophomore)
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic (rookie)
Team Isiah
- Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors (sophomore)
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies (sophomore)
- Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons (sophomore)
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (sophomore)
- Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings (sophomore)
- Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite
- Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons (sophomore)
Team Payton
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (sophomore)
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (rookie)
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (rookie)
- Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (rookie)
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves (sophomore)
- Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (rookie)
- *Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (rookie)
*Injury replacement for Duarte, who will not play due to a toe injury
Team Worthy
- Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic (sophomore)
- MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder (rookie)
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets (rookie)
- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans (rookie)
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (sophomore)
- Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic (rookie)