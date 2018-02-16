NBA All-Star Rising Stars: Why does De'Aaron Fox have a bandage on his face?
Fox took a nasty spill earlier in the week, which resulted in several stitches
If you've seen Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox prior to Friday night's NBA Rising Stars game, you've probably noticed that he's wearing a rather large bandage above his right eye. He had the bandage during practice and media availability before the game, and will will likely be wearing it when the game tips off at 9 p.m. ET.
So what's with the giant bandage?
Fox said he received seven stitches after suffering a nasty fall in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets.
You'll also notice that he has a scar on his chin, another souvenir from the fall. The injury looked bad, but apparently he did not receive a concussion and will play in Friday's game after being named as an injury replacement for Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball.
Fox will joins teammates Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic in the Rising Stars game, though they'll be on different teams. Fox will play for the U.S. squad, while Hield (Bahamas) and Bogdanovic (Serbia) will play for the World team.
