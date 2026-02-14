INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The opening night of the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend is in the books. Team Vince, coached by Vince Carter, defeated Team Melo, coached by Carmelo Anthony, in the NBA Rising Star Challenge title game behind a standout performance from VJ Edgecombe. The 76ers star guard was named MVP of the event.

This marked the fifth consecutive year that the top rookies, sophomores and G League players were split into different teams during the four-team event. The first team to 40 points in the semifinals advanced to the title game, while the first to 25 points captured the championship.

Edgecombe scored the game-winning free throw to give Team Vince bragging rights. Team Melo advanced to the title game after Dylan Harper, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2025 NBA Draft, knocked down a mid-range jumper over older brother, Ron Harper Jr.

Edgecombe scored the most points of any player in the semifinals. He finished with 17 points and six rebounds during Team Vince's win over Team T-Mac, coached by Tracy McGrady. Egdecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft, has been one of the biggest stars among all first-year players.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from the opening night of NBA All-Star weekend.

Winner: Edgecombe steals the show

Edgecombe might not be participating in tomorrow's dunk contest -- although he should be, and would have a good chance of winning the event. Edgecombe did ball out in the Rising Stars Challenge. The 76ers star scored 17 points in the semifinals and six in the title game. Edgecombe's play style as a high-flyer made him a perfect candidate to have a standout performance. It was appropriate that he got the final shot to send his team to the championship game.

Loser: Fans miss out on watching Flagg

Less than 24 hours before the Rising Stars Challenge, Flagg was ruled out due to a mid-foot sprain. Flagg, the No. 1 pick from the 2025 NBA Draft, has been putting up video game-like numbers as of late. He became the first teenager in NBA history to record back-to-back 30-point double-doubles last month. He also scored 49 points against the Hornets, which was the most by a teenager in NBA history. It shouldn't be long before fans get to watch play Flagg play on the final day of the event -- the actual All-Star Game. It wouldn't be surprising if that happens as soon as next season.

Winner: Yang Hansen shines in opening game

One of the biggest stars of the first semifinal game of the night was Yang Hansen. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft came off the bench and scored 10 points for Team Austin that was coached by Austin Rivers. Considering that Hansen is averaging just 7.5 minutes per game in his rookie season with Portland, this was the kind of performance that he could build upon in the remainder of the season.

Loser: Ron Harper Jr. gives up game-winner to younger brother

One of the top storylines of the first game of the evening between Team Melo and Team Austin was the battle between the Harper brothers. Ron Harper Jr., on the Maine Celtics, had to guard his kid brother, Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs, on what would be the final possession of the game. The younger brother will be earning bragging rights in his household, as Dylan knocked down a go-ahead jumper to send Team Melo to the title game.

Winner: The format works

The four-team Rising Stars format should stay a fixture of All-Star weekend. Sure, several parts of NBA All-Star need an overhaul, but all three games Friday night were competitive, fun and had star power. That's exactly what you need in an event like this. Edgecombe said it best when getting interviewed by an in-arena reporter. He said he wanted to win the event. Clearly, Edgecombe and others took pride in this game. It was refreshing to watch.

Loser: Title game ends in not-so-dramatic fashion

While the Rising Stars title game was full of entertainment, the ending was not so dramatic. On the final offensive possession, Edgecombe got fouled trying to score at the rim. Edgecombe proceeded to knock down both free throws to give his team a 25-24 win. You hate to see a game as competitive as that one end without someone scoring a field goal.