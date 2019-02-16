NBA All-Star Skills Challenge 2019: Watch event online, streaming, TV, date, time, odds, participants
The Skills Challenge will be the first event of NBA All-Star Saturday Night
One of the biggest nights of the NBA calendar is All-Star Saturday Night, which highlights All-Star Weekend. As has been the case for a while now, the night will begin with the Skills Challenge.
This will be the 17th edition of the Skills Challenge, which began back in 2003 when it was won by Jason Kidd. Defending champion Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets will be unable to participate this year due to a thumb injury.
There will be eight participants this year, each asked to navigate a basketball obstacle course that requires them to showcase their dribbling, passing and shooting skills. Once again, this will be a three-round, bracket-style competition. Each matchup will see two players navigating the course simultaneously. The first player to complete the course will win the round and advance until there is one champion.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019 NBA Skills Challenge.
How to watch NBA Skills Challenge
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 16
- Time: 8 p.m. ET (First event)
- Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Who wins the NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge? And what is the x-factor that puts him over the top? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the NBA Skills Challenge, all from the NBA expert hitting on an astonishing 71 percent of his NBA picks, and find out.
Skills Challenge participants
