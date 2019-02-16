NBA All-Star Three-Point Shootout 2019: Watch event online, live streaming, TV, date, time, odds, participants
Devin Booker will try to defend his title as the Curry brothers do battle
NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here. While Friday offers the All-Star Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge, the most interesting time for most fans to tune in is All-Star Saturday night. It features three events -- the Skills Challenge, Dunk Contest and, of course, the Three-Point Shootout, which will run for the 33rd time on Saturday night in Charlotte.
For the first time, the field in this year's contest will feature 10 shooters, though it will remain just a two-round competition. As always, there will be five racks with five balls each spread around the arc, and each contestant will have 60 seconds to make as many shots as they can. The top three shooters from the first round will advance to the championship round, where one winner will be crowned.
Phoenix Suns sharpshooter Devin Booker is back to defend last year's title. If he can, he'll be the first player to repeat since Jason Kapono won the title in back-to-back years in 2007 and 2008.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019 NBA Three-Point Shootout.
How to watch NBA Three-Point Shootout
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 16
- Time: 8 p.m. ET (Second event)
- Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Who wins the NBA All-Star Weekend 3-Point Shootout? And what is the x-factor that puts him over the top? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the NBA 3-Point Shootout, all from the NBA expert hitting on an astonishing 74 percent of his NBA picks, and find out.
Three-Point Shootout participants
- Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
- Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
- Danny Green, Toronto Raptors
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
-
