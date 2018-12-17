NBA All-Star voting: Google to allow fans to vote using search engine when balloting begins on Christmas Day

The NBA is switching up the way it handles All-Star voting for the 2019 iteration of the annual exhibition.

For fans, voting for the 2019 All-Star Game in Charlotte will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Christmas Day (Dec. 25, 2018) and conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 21, 2019). The 10 selected starters for the '19 All-Star Game will be officially revealed on TNT on Thursday, Jan., 24; three days after the voting closes. The reserves for the game will be announced a week later on Jan. 31.

In addition to the voting dates, the NBA also announced a new partnership with Google for fan voting, according to a report from Yahoo. Once voting begins, fans will be able to vote for their favorite players by searching "NBA Vote," "NBA All-Star Vote" or a player's name within the search engine. Fans can also use a Google Assistant-enabled device by saying, "Google, talk to NBA All-Star."

Fans will be permitted to fill out one ballot per day, every day while voting is open. Votes will count twice on a few specific dates (Jan. 3-4, 10-11 and 21). As in years past, voting will also be available on the official NBA app and NBA.com, and the ballots will feature spots for three frontcourt players and two guards from each conference. All active players are eligible for selection. Unfortunately for fans of NBA Twitter, the #NBAVote hashtag is no longer applicable.

For the third consecutive season, the tallied fan vote will account for 50 percent of the total vote, with media and players making up the other half. The format of the All-Star team selection will be the same as it was last season, with the leading vote-getter from each conference serving as a captain and then drafting teams from the pool of selected players. However, unlike last season, the All-Star draft will be televised this year.