NBA All-Star weekend 2018 player tracker: Slam Dunk, 3-Point, Skills and Rising Stars
Here are the names that will be participating in the various All-Star weekend events
For many people, the best part of the NBA All-Star break is the Friday and Saturday before the actual game. The Rising Stars Game, Skills Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest and 3-Point Contest allow players from across the league a chance in the spotlight.
As names for each event are announced they'll be updated here leading up to the festivities. Below you'll find the date and time for each event:
Slam Dunk Contest (Feb. 17, 8-11 p.m. ET)
The Slam Dunk Contest is arguably the most important event of the weekend. Four dunkers will try to impress a panel of judges. Whoever gets the highest score on their dunks is the winner. In the first round each dunker gets two attempts to impress the judges. Then the two low scores are cut and it's a dunk-off between the top two. They each get two more dunks to impress the panel. Whoever wins is crowned champion.
- Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas Mavericks (report)
- Larry Nance Jr., Los Angeles Lakers (report)
- Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers (report)
- Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic (report)
3-Point Contest (Feb. 17, 8-11 p.m. ET)
This one's easy. A pool of eight players are given five racks of basketballs around the 3-point line and given a time limit. They need to make as many shots as possible and are free to move around any direction they choose. The gimmick is the money ball. The last ball on each rack is worth an extra point as well as a rack full of money balls each worth one extra point. This one is exciting, because there's usually an obvious favorite coming in, but they don't always win. Eric Gordon is the defending champion.
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (report)
- Wayne Ellington, Miami Heat (report)
- Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards (report)
- Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors (report)
- Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers (report)
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Skills Competition (Feb. 17, 8-11 p.m. ET)
The skills competition has been exciting the last two seasons. A bracket of four bigs and four wings/guards race each other to complete an obstacle course. Whoever finishes the quickest moves on. At the end, the fastest big and fastest wing/guard will be crowned the most skilled player in the NBA. The non-bigs have something to prove this season with Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porzingis winning the last two events.
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Rising Stars Game (Feb. 16, 9 p.m. ET)
This event sounds pretty self explanatory. The league will showcase the best rookie and sophomores in an exhibition game. The roster pool is broken up into two teams: World vs. United States. Here are your participants:
World Team
- Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia), Sacramento Kings
- Dillon Brooks (Canada), Grizzlies
- Joel Embiid (Cameroon), Philadelphia 76ers
- Buddy Hield (Bahamas), Sacramento Kings
- Lauri Markkanen (Finland), Chicago Bulls
- Jamal Murray (Canada), Denver Nuggets
- Frank Ntilikina (France), New York Knicks
- Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania), Indiana Pacers
- Dario Saric (Croatia), Philadelphia 76ers
- Ben Simmons (Australia), Philadelphia 76ers
U.S. Team
-
