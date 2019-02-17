NBA All-Star Weekend 2019: Live updates of Skills Challenge, 3-Point, Dunk Contest, TV channel, live stream, date, start time

NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on Friday night with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge, but now the real fun begins as All-Star Saturday Night is upon us. The showcase features three events: the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Dunk Contest.

The first event of the night will be the Skills Challenge and we will be guaranteed to crown a new champion as Spencer Dinwiddie is injured and unable to defend his title against the rest of the field of guards and big men. Next, the Three-Point Contest will take center stage with all eyes on Stephen and Seth Curry as the hometown heroes look to take the title from last year's champion, Devin Booker. Finally, the Slam Dunk Contest will be the main event of the evening as Dennis Smith Jr., Miles Bridges, John Collins and Hamidou Diallo do battle for the right to be named the NBA's dunk king.

We've listed all the dates, times and locations for every event, along with viewing information for both TV and streaming options. Now there's no reason to miss any of the action.

Live updates from All-Star Saturday:

How to watch NBA Skills Challenge

Date: Saturday, Feb. 16



Time: 8 p.m. ET (First event)



Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

All-Star Saturday Night is one of the biggest nights of the NBA calendar, and once again it will get underway with the Skills Challenge. The event features a number of players racing their way through an obstacle course that requires them to show off all aspects of their game, from pinpoint passing to 3-point shooting. Some of the contestants include Trae Young, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. For a full list of participants, go here.

How to watch NBA Three-Point Shootout

Date: Saturday, Feb. 16



Time: 8 p.m. ET (Second event)



Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

After the Skills Challenge wraps up, we'll move along to one of the marquee events, the Three-Point Shootout. This is the 33rd edition, and the field has been expanded to 10 shooters this year. As always, there will be five racks of five balls set up around the 3-point line, and the shooters will have one minute to make as many shots as they can. The top three scores will advance to the championship round. Participants include Dirk Nowitzki, Steph Curry and his brother Seth Curry, as well as defending champion Devin Booker. For a full list of shooters, go here.

How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 16



Time: 8 p.m. ET (Third event)



Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Finally, we'll get to the main event of the evening, and really the entire weekend: the Slam Dunk Contest. This is the 34th edition, and once again there will be four dunkers. Like the Three-Point Shootout, this is a two-round event. Each dunker will get two dunks in the first round, with five judges scoring on a 6-10 scale. The two dunkers with the highest combined score will advance to the championship round, where they will once again get two dunks. Dennis Smith Jr. will participate for the second straight year, while the rest of the field is comprised of new faces. For a full list of dunkers, go here:

Sunday, Feb. 17

How to watch NBA All-Star Game



Date: Sunday, Feb. 17



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

To close out the weekend, we'll get the actual All-Star Game itself on Sunday night at the Spectrum Center. This is the second year of the new format, which features two rosters led by captains instead of the traditional East vs. West matchup. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are the two captains this season, and they recently completed their playground-style draft, which was televised this year. The first player selected for Team LeBron was Kevin Durant, while the first pick for Team Giannis was Steph Curry. For a full list of rosters, go here: