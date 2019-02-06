NBA All-Star Weekend 2019: Official participants for Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge and Rising Stars
All of the participants are ready to roll for All-Star Saturday Night
NBA All-Star Weekend is rapidly approaching, and one of the highlights every year is All-Star Saturday Night. Before the big game takes center stage on Feb. 17 in Charlotte, some of the league's best will take part in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge the night before.
All of the participants have officially been announced for the aforementioned events during All-Star Weekend and they are listed below.
Plus, on Friday night, the league's best young talent will take center stage during the Rising Stars Challenge. Once again, the game will be played in a U.S. vs. World format, with rookies and second-year players featuring on both teams. The World Team will be looking for their third straight win. Here are the rosters and how to watch.
How to watch Rising Stars Challenge
- What: Rising Stars Challenge
- When: Friday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Team U.S.
- Jarrett Allen -- Brooklyn Nets
- Marvin Bagley III -- Sacramento Kings
- Lonzo Ball -- Los Angeles Lakers
- John Collins -- Atlanta Hawks
- De'Aaron Fox -- Sacramento Kings
- Jaren Jackson Jr. -- Memphis Grizzlies
- Kyle Kuzma -- Los Angeles Lakers
- Donovan Mitchell -- Utah Jazz
- Jayson Tatum -- Boston Celtics
- Trae Young -- Atlanta Hawks
Team World
- OG Anunoby -- Toronto Raptors
- Deandre Ayton -- Phoenix Suns
- Bogdan Bogdanovic -- Sacramento Kings
- Luka Doncic -- Dallas Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- Los Angeles Clippers
- Rodions Kurucs -- Brooklyn Nets
- Lauri Markkanen -- Chicago Bulls
- Josh Okogie -- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Cedi Osman -- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Ben Simmons -- Philadelphia 76ers
The honorary coach for the U.S. team will be Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics, while future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will serve as honorary coach for the World team.
How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night
- What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
- When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Slam Dunk Contest participants
- Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks
- Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
- Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder
- John Collins, Atlanta Hawks
3-Point Contest participants
- Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
- Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
- Danny Green, Toronto Raptors
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
Skills Challenge participants
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
- De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
- Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers
- Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
James' return to the lineup and the Raptors' matchup with the Sixers highlight Tuesday's NBA...
-
Fans taunt Ingram over trade rumors
The Lakers have reportedly offered Ingram to the Pelicans in trade discussions for Davis
-
Grizz in Gasol talks with Hornets
Gasol is not playing for the Grizzlies on Tuesday night
-
Lynx's Maya Moore to sit out WNBA season
At just 29 years old, Moore is already one of the greatest players in the history of the l...
-
How to watch: Raptors vs. 76ers
Two of the East's top teams go head-to-head on Tuesday
-
2018-19 NBA trade deadline: What to know
The 2019 NBA trade deadline is set for February 7 at 3 p.m. ET