NBA All-Star Weekend 2019: Official participants for Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge and Rising Stars

NBA All-Star Weekend is rapidly approaching, and one of the highlights every year is All-Star Saturday Night. Before the big game takes center stage on Feb. 17 in Charlotte, some of the league's best will take part in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge the night before.

All of the participants have officially been announced for the aforementioned events during All-Star Weekend and they are listed below.

Plus, on Friday night, the league's best young talent will take center stage during the Rising Stars Challenge. Once again, the game will be played in a U.S. vs. World format, with rookies and second-year players featuring on both teams. The World Team will be looking for their third straight win. Here are the rosters and how to watch.

How to watch Rising Stars Challenge

What: Rising Stars Challenge



Rising Stars Challenge When: Friday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m. ET



Friday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Team U.S.

Team World

The honorary coach for the U.S. team will be Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics, while future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will serve as honorary coach for the World team.

How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night

What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night



State Farm All-Star Saturday Night When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. ET



Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)



Slam Dunk Contest participants

3-Point Contest participants

Skills Challenge participants