NBA All-Star Weekend 2019: Participants, odds for Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout, Skills Challenge and Rising Stars
All of the participants are ready to roll for All-Star Saturday Night
NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here. One of the highlights every year is All-Star Saturday Night. Before the big game takes center stage on Sunday, some of the league's best will take part in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout and Skills Challenge the night before, which always gets the fans excited.
All of the participants have officially been announced for the aforementioned events during All-Star Weekend and they are listed below. There's plenty of future stars on these rosters, so fans could be in for a treat from an offensive perspective.
Plus, on Friday night, the league's best young talent will take center stage during the Rising Stars Challenge. Once again, the game will be played in a Team USA vs. Team World, with rookies and second-year players featuring on both teams. Team World will be looking for its third straight win after a 155-124 win a season ago. Here are the rosters and how to watch.
How to watch Rising Stars Challenge
- What: Rising Stars Challenge
- When: Friday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Team USA
- Jarrett Allen -- Brooklyn Nets
- Marvin Bagley III -- Sacramento Kings
- Lonzo Ball -- Los Angeles Lakers
- John Collins -- Atlanta Hawks
- De'Aaron Fox -- Sacramento Kings
- Jaren Jackson Jr. -- Memphis Grizzlies
- Kyle Kuzma -- Los Angeles Lakers
- Donovan Mitchell -- Utah Jazz
- Jayson Tatum -- Boston Celtics
- Trae Young -- Atlanta Hawks
Team World
- OG Anunoby -- Toronto Raptors
- Deandre Ayton -- Phoenix Suns
- Bogdan Bogdanovic -- Sacramento Kings
- Luka Doncic -- Dallas Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- Los Angeles Clippers
- Rodions Kurucs -- Brooklyn Nets
- Lauri Markkanen -- Chicago Bulls
- Josh Okogie -- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Cedi Osman -- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Ben Simmons -- Philadelphia 76ers
The honorary coach for the U.S. team will be Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics, while future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will serve as honorary coach for the World team.
So who has the edge in Team U.S. vs. Team World at the Rising Stars Challenge? And what trend makes one team a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get Friday's NBA Rising Stars Challenge picks, all from the expert on a massive 28-10 NBA heater, and find out.
How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night
- What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
- When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Slam Dunk Contest participants
- Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks
- Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
- Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder
- John Collins, Atlanta Hawks
So which high-fliers should excite at the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest? And what trend makes one player a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to get Saturday's NBA Slam Dunk Contest picks, all from the SportsLine expert on a massive 28-10 NBA heater, and find out.
3-Point Shootout participants
- Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
- Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
- Danny Green, Toronto Raptors
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
Who wins the NBA All-Star Weekend 3-Point Shootout? And what is the x-factor that puts him over the top? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the NBA 3-Point Shootout, all from the NBA expert hitting on an astonishing 74 percent of his NBA picks, and find out.
Skills Challenge participants
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
- De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
- Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers
- Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
Who wins the NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge? And what is the x-factor that puts him over the top? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the NBA Skills Challenge, all from the NBA expert hitting on an astonishing 71 percent of his NBA picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NBA All-Star Draft results
This year, the All-Star Game Draft was televised
-
Pelicans part ways with GM Demps
The Pelicans ownership wanted to make a change and it started with Dell Demps being relieved...
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA All-Star Game
This year's All-Star Game will be captained by James and Antetokounmpo
-
How to watch: NBA Slam Dunk Contest
The main event of All-Star Weekend returns once again
-
Six things to watch for All-Star weekend
There's a lot going on during All-Star Weekend, so here's where you should direct your foc...
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA Skills Challenge
The Skills Challenge will be the first event of NBA All-Star Saturday Night