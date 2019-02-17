NBA All-Star Weekend 2019: Results of Dunk Contest, 3-Point, Skills Challenge, TV channel, live stream, date, times

NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on Friday night with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge, but the real fun began with All-Star Saturday Night. The showcase featured three events: the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest.

The first event of the night was the Skills Challenge, and it ended in stunning fashion as Jayson Tatum threw in a half-court shot to beat Trae Young. Next, the 3-Point Contest took center stage. Steph Curry put on a show in the first round, but the Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris went home with the trophy, beating Curry by two points in the championship round. Finally, the Slam Dunk Contest wrapped up the evening with Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo beating out Dennis Smith Jr., Miles Bridges and John Collins to be named the NBA's dunk king.

2019 All-Star Saturday Night winners

Skills Challenge: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics 3-Point Contest: Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets Slam Dunk Contest: Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder

Live updates from All-Star Saturday:

Sunday, Feb. 17



How to watch NBA All-Star Game



Date: Sunday, Feb. 17



Sunday, Feb. 17 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

To close out the weekend, we'll get the actual All-Star Game itself on Sunday night at the Spectrum Center. This is the second year of the new format, which features two rosters led by captains instead of the traditional East vs. West matchup. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are the two captains this season, and they recently completed their playground-style draft, which was televised this year. The first player selected for Team LeBron was Kevin Durant, while the first pick for Team Giannis was Steph Curry. For a full list of rosters, go here: