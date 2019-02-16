NBA All-Star Weekend 2019: Some of the Rising Stars Challenge's best dunks in half devoid of defense

If you tuned into the Rising Stars Challenge for any semblance of defense, look away. There is nothing for you in this game. The first half was the type of track-meet you'd expect from a bunch of first and second-year players, with a few guys trying to add content to their highlight reels.

The game has featured dunks for days, with John Collins stealing the show. He appears to priming up for Saturday's dunk contest, so hopefully, he still has something left in the tank when this game is all said and done.

He's been making it look downright easy.

J O H N.



C O 💪 💪 I N S. pic.twitter.com/WbOwn9dEGl — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 16, 2019

Marvin Bagley III, however, kind of forced Collins' hand. He had to outdo this.

While Ben Simmons, an All-Star in his own right, decided to show out a bit of his own.

Kyle Kuzma is in the midst of an MVP-caliber performance, and he got in on the reel.

But Jayson Tatum is creeping up on him as the Celtics-Lakers rivalry continues.

So sure, no defense is being played whatsoever, but it's not like anyone expected anything different coming into this game. For the time being, here's to the second half having a shattered backboard or something. That would really spice things up.