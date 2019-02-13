NBA All-Star Weekend 2019: Watch Dunk, 3-Point, Skills Challenge, every event online, streaming, TV, dates, times

All of the excitement and activity from the trade deadline has finally settled down, but there's no time to rest in the NBA. We're moving right along to All-Star Weekend, which begins on Friday, Feb. 15 with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge.

From there, we'll move on to All-Star Saturday Night, which features the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Dunk Contest. And finally, on Sunday night, it's the actual All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

We've listed all the dates, times and locations for every event, along with viewing information for both TV and streaming options. Now there's no reason to miss any of the weekend's action.

Friday, Feb. 15

How to watch NBA All-Star Celebrity Game



Date: Friday, Feb. 15



Time: 7 p.m. ET



Location: Bojangles' Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina



TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

The Celebrity Game returns once again this year and will be the first official event of All-Star Weekend. The Home Team for the game features celebrities with ties to the Carolinas, including recording artist Daughtry, WNBA All-Star A'ja Wilson and NFL great Steve Smith. The Away Team features reigning MVP Quavo from Migos, as well as actor and comedian Hasan Minhaj and Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry.

How to watch NBA Rising Stars Challenge

Date: Friday, Feb. 15



Time: 9 p.m. ET



Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



TV: TNT

Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Following the Celebrity Game, the Friday night action will move over to the Spectrum Center for the Rising Stars Challenge. Once again, the game will be played in the U.S. vs. World format, with rookies and sophomores on each team. Highlighting the U.S. roster is Trae Young, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, the World team will be led by Ben Simmons, Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton. For full rosters, go here.

Saturday, Feb. 16

How to watch NBA Skills Challenge

Date: Saturday, Feb. 16



Time: 8 p.m. ET (First event)



Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



TV: TNT

Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

All-Star Saturday Night is one of the biggest nights of the NBA calendar, and once again it will get underway with the Skills Challenge. The event features a number of players racing their way through an obstacle course that requires them to show off all aspects of their game, from pinpoint passing to 3-point shooting. Some of the contestants include Trae Young, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. For a full list of participants, go here.

How to watch NBA Three-Point Contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 16



Time: 8 p.m. ET (Second event)



Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



TV: TNT

Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

After the Skills Challenge wraps up, we'll move along to one of the marquee events, the Three-Point Contest. This is the 33rd edition, and the field has been expanded to 10 shooters this year. As always, there will be five racks of five balls set up around the 3-point line, and the shooters will have one minute to make as many shots as they can. The top three scores will advance to the championship round. Participants include Dirk Nowitzki, Steph Curry and his brother Seth Curry, as well as defending champion Devin Booker. For a full list of shooters, go here.

How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 16



Time: 8 p.m. ET (Third event)



Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



TV: TNT

Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Finally, we'll get to the main event of the evening, and really the entire weekend: the Slam Dunk Contest. This is the 34th edition, and once again there will be four dunkers. Like the Three-Point Contest, this is a two-round event. Each dunker will get two dunks in the first round, with five judges scoring on a 6-10 scale. The two dunkers with the highest combined score will advance to the championship round, where they will once again get two dunks. Dennis Smith Jr. will participate for the second straight year, while the rest of the field is comprised of new faces. For a full list of dunkers, go here:

Sunday, Feb. 17

How to watch NBA All-Star Game



Date: Sunday, Feb. 17



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



TV: TNT

Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

To close out the weekend, we'll get the actual All-Star Game itself on Sunday night at the Spectrum Center. This is the second year of the new format, which features two rosters led by captains instead of the traditional East vs. West matchup. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are the two captains this season, and they recently completed their playground-style draft, which was televised this year. The first player selected for Team LeBron was Kevin Durant, while the first pick for Team Giannis was Steph Curry. For a full list of rosters, go here: