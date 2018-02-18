NBA All-Star Weekend: Dinwiddie outlasts Markkanen to win 2018 Skills Challenge
The Nets guard defeated the Bulls' Lauri Markkanen, ending the bigs' reign in the Skills Challenge
The first event from NBA All-Star Saturday Night is in the books.
Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bulls made it out of the bigs bracket and into the final round, while the Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie advanced from the guards.
Markkanen had the pressure of trying to extend the bigs' reign in the Skills Challenge. Karl-Anthony Towns won in 2016, while Kristaps Porzingis took it home in 2017. But as it turned out, it was too much pressure for the big Fin to handle.
Dinwiddie made his first pass, which gave him a huge lead, as Markkanen struggled to complete his pass. Even though he missed his first 3-point attempt, Dinwiddie had time to take and make another 3 before the Bulls' big man even got to the 3-point line.
Congrats to Dinwiddie on a clutch performance to take home the Skills Challenge trophy and end the bigs' reign. It's a good way for Dinwiddie to continue the very strong season he's been having for the Nets.
