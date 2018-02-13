NBA All-Star Weekend odds: Smith dunk contest favorite; Klay leads 3-point group

While the NBA All-Star Game itself can sometimes be a bit of a snoozefest, All-Star Saturday Night doesn't usually disappoint when it comes to excitement.

This year should be no exception given the amount of big names on the docket, particularly in the dunk contest. Before you make your picks for the night's events, you should take a look at the odds that have been released by Bovada.

High-flying Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is the favorite for the dunk contest, while Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson is light years ahead of the competition for the 3-point shootout. And, perhaps a bit surprisingly, Clippers guard Lou Williams is ahead of the pack in the skills competition.

Here are the full odds for NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds

Smith has put up the most highlights of any of the competitors, so it's easy to see why he's the favorite. But it's pretty surprising that Victor Oladipo is this low. He's the most established player of the group, so perhaps people are banking on the idea that he won't fully extend himself for fear of injury.

NBA Three-point Contest odds

For such a random competition, Klay is a huge favorite. That's probably because he's the most recognizable name on the list (besides maybe Paul George) and he's known as one of the best shooters in the history of the league. If you're looking for a sleeper, though, maybe think about Ellington. He's shooting 39 percent from 3 this season, but he's hit a ton of big shots for the Heat, and won't likely be scared of the bright lights.

NBA Skills Challenge odds

It speaks volumes to his improvement that Williams, known for most of his career as a scorer and nothing else, is the favorite to win the skills competition. Horford is probably your best bet, given his overall skill set and the fact that a big man, Kristaps Porzingis, won the event last year.