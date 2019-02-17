NBA All-Star Weekend results: Hamidou Diallo, Joe Harris, Jayson Tatum highlight Dunk Contest, 3-Point, Skills Challenge

NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on Friday night with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge, but the real fun began with All-Star Saturday Night. The showcase featured three events: the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest.

The first event of the night was the Skills Challenge, and it ended in stunning fashion as Jayson Tatum threw in a half-court shot to beat Trae Young. Next, the 3-Point Contest took center stage. Steph Curry put on a show in the first round, but the Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris went home with the trophy, beating Curry by two points in the championship round. Finally, the Slam Dunk Contest wrapped up the evening with Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo beating out Dennis Smith Jr., Miles Bridges and John Collins to be named the NBA's dunk king.

Below is a list of the winners, followed by the most impressive highlights from the evening.

2019 All-Star Saturday Night winners

Skills Challenge: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics 3-Point Contest: Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets Slam Dunk Contest: Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder

Skills Challenge

Thrilling finish from Tatum

The first event of NBA All-Star Saturday Night did not disappoint. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics took down Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks to win the Skills Challenge in thrilling fashion. Falling behind after the layup portion, Tatum launched a half-court shot that banked in off the glass to steal the trophy away from Young.

Three-Point Contest

Curry gets cooking early, falls short late

The greatest shooter in NBA history didn't disappoint in his opening round. Stephen Curry put on an absolute clinic, hitting 10 in a row at one point to finish with 27 points, a high for the first round. Curry actually made 19 straight between both rounds, hitting his first nine shots in the championship round but fell short in the end.

Steph knocked down nine consecutive buckets to start, but it wasn't enough to knock off Joe Harris. #MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/oOjRZxH7KT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019





Harris starts with a bang, finishes with a championship

It was his first time in the 3-point contest, but Nets wing Joe Harris didn't show any signs of being nervous. As the first competitor to shoot, Harris set the bar by notching a huge score of 25 in the first round by finishing with eight makes in a row, including all five on the money ball rack. In the end, he put up a number that Stephen Curry could not even beat to take home the title.

Joe Harris got HOT to finish with a first-round score of 25! 🔥#MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/w1UIRQ3Yka — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Joe Harris drains nine straight and posts another perfect money ball rack to finish with a championship round score of 26! 🔥🔥🔥#MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/abh9qlo6Ix — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Dirk's last ride



In what will likely be his final NBA season, Dirk Nowitzki went out with a strong performance in his last 3-Point Contest. He shook off an embarrassing airball to finish with a respectable score of 17, much to the delight of the Charlotte crowd.

Slam Dunk Contest

Superman is in the building

The most memorable dunk of the night went to winner Hamidou Diallo, who brought Shaquille O'Neal onto the court, unveiled a Superman logo under his jersey, then dunked over the NBA legend while putting his elbow in the rim.

Smith gets the assist from J. Cole

North Carolina rapper J. Cole made an appearance on Saturday night, throwing a perfect lob to Dennis Smith Jr., who got his head rim-level on a nasty dunk.

Bridges pays homage to Grandmama

Hornets rookie Miles Bridges paid tribute to one of the franchise's all-time greats, Larry Johnson, by donning his jersey while throwing down a 360 dunk off of an assist from All-Star Kemba Walker. It was a proud moment for the host Hornets, and Bridges earned a perfect score for the slam.

Kemba off the backboard for the MILES BRIDGES 360 SLAM.. and he receives a 5⃣0⃣!#ATTSlamDunk #StateFarmSaturday @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Mdi2UmfqN3 — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2019

Recap of live updates from All-Star Saturday:

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way with all the updates, highlights and analysis from All-Star Saturday Night. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Sunday, Feb. 17



How to watch NBA All-Star Game



Date: Sunday, Feb. 17



Sunday, Feb. 17 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Who wins the 2019 NBA All-Star Game? And what critical X-factor determines the spread winner? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side is a must-back Sunday, all from the SportsLine expert on a massive 29-13 NBA run.

To close out the weekend, we'll get the actual All-Star Game itself on Sunday night at the Spectrum Center. This is the second year of the new format, which features two rosters led by captains instead of the traditional East vs. West matchup. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are the two captains this season, and they recently completed their playground-style draft, which was televised this year. The first player selected for Team LeBron was Kevin Durant, while the first pick for Team Giannis was Steph Curry. For a full list of rosters, go here: