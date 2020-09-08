They say defense wins championships, and that has never been more evident than it is today. The NBA just announced its All-Defensive selections for the 2019-20 season, and of the 10 players to earn the honor, eight are still alive in the playoffs in Orlando, while the other two were eliminated in the first round. The following players earned spots.

First-Team

G: Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

G: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Defensive Player of the Year), Milwaukee Bucks

F: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

C: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Second-Team

G: Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers

G: Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks

F: Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

F: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

C: Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokoumpo leads the way as the Defensive Player of the Year. This is his third All-Defense selection, second as a member of the first team, and he is expected to become just the fifth player ever after Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. Davis, the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up, makes an All-Defensive Team for the fourth time, only the second of which garnered a first-team pick.

Simmons is the only first-time selection among the first-team choices, as Smart was chosen last season, and Gobert, a two-time Defensive Player of the year, is now a four-time All-Defense pick. Speaking of two-time Defensive Player of the Year winners, Kawhi Leonard is the elder statesman of the group. This is his sixth All-Defense selection, most of anyone chosen this year. He has split those six selections in half: three on the first team, three on the second.

Leonard is joined on the second-team by his Clippers teammate, Patrick Beverley, a two-time choice. The Milwaukee Bucks are the only team with three selections. Joining Antetokounmpo are Brook Lopez, a first-time pick, and Eric Bledsoe, earning his second selection after making the first team last season. Rounding out the second team is breakout Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, another first-time selection.