NBA announces multiyear partnership with Hennessy; Twitter reacts to the league's new official spirit

The NBA announced a multiyear partnership with Hennessy on Monday, making it the league's new official spirit. With the deal, the world's best-selling Cognac also becomes the official spirit of the WNBA and USA Basketball. Hennessy replaces Jack Daniel's, the last official spirit of the league.

All-Star Weekend will serve as the launch of the partnership, with a heightened presence of the beverage company at the events. Senior Vice President of Hennessy, Giles Woodyer, spoke to Forbes about the new business relationship.

"The partnership between Hennessy and the NBA has united two global brands with long-standing shared values and a passion for pushing the limits of potential. We feel very fortunate to be partnering with an organization that offers so many diverse associations and opportunities to embrace the spirit of the game."

Hennessy plans to take its "Never Stop Never Settle" attitude and improve the overall fan experience.

"This collaborative journey will explore the realms of legacy, culture and innovation, curating real and unexpected ways for fans to further engage and be a part of the energy that transcends the game -- on the court, in fandom, and in local communities," Woodyer said.

After the news broke, Twitter reacted to the NBA-Hennessy partnership. Many fans were excited, some were surprised and most had jokes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The NBA owes Jr. Smith a check for this one lol — Q (@ClassicQuint) February 10, 2020

There were a lot of JR Smith jokes.

I mean a lot.

JR Smith at the Lakers facility now that NBA is partnered with Hennessy pic.twitter.com/dgyJmU6tXM — ReppinThe407 (@ReppinThe407YT) February 10, 2020

Big day for Smith jokes. The former Cavalier has yet to comment on the deal.

NBA announces a partnership with Hennessy...



Related: Twitter announces a partnership with JR Smith jokes today — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) February 10, 2020

The tweets not about Smith had some mention of Shannon Sharpe, who is known to pour a glass of Hennessy.

Shannon even tweeted about it, wondering about his deal.

What about @ShannonSharpe? @HennessyUS. We need to work together. I’m the best ambassador for your product 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/3umYBIbGo8 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 10, 2020

Is Hennessy really the official drink of the NBA or was that a fake tweet????? — Ugah Doobloh (@_YO_ADRIAN) February 10, 2020

We are here to clear things up for you. The tweet: real.