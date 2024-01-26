The Golden State Warriors' schedule has been adjusted following the passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. The league postponed two of the Dubs' games following Milojevic's incident and announced four changes on Friday to help them get back on track to play 82 games.

Golden State's first postponed road game, which was meant to be against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 17, has been moved to Feb. 15. The Warriors were meant to host the Mavericks on Jan. 19, but that matchup is now set for April 2. A pair of April games later in the season also needed to be rescheduled.

The Atlanta Hawks road game against the Mavericks on April 5 has been moved back a day to April 4. Golden State's April 2 road matchup with the Mavericks will now take place on April 2.

The Warriors have gone 1-1 since returning from their lengthy eight-day layoff and will face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday next.