The NBA has announced the start times for the final two days of the regular season on May 15 and 16. There will be 21 games over the final two days that will determine seeding for the play-in tournament as well as the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Entering Thursday, there are absolutely zero teams that are currently locked into a specific playoff spot.

The action gets underway on Saturday with six games that will tip at 1 p.m. ET. The Brooklyn Nets host the Chicago Bulls, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Indiana Pacers, and the New York Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets. All of these teams are involved in the play-in tournament race or are battling for a higher playoff seed.

In the Eastern Conference, the biggest battle is for the No. 4 seed. The Atlanta Hawks currently hold the No. 4 seed, but the Miami Heat and Knicks are only a half game back of the Hawks.

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the race for the No. 5 seed is very intriguing. The Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers are currently tied with an identical 41-29 for the No. 5 seed while the Lakers trail both teams by just one game. The defending champion Lakers are attempting to land at least the No. 6 seed and avoid the play-in tournament.

Below is the schedule for both May 15 and 16.

Saturday, May 15 (All times Eastern)

Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks, 1 p.m.

Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves, 2 p.m.

Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs, 2 p.m.

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 16 (All times Eastern)