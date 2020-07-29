Watch Now: NBA Round Up ( 2:11 )

As other sports leagues across the United States try to find the safest path towards returning amid a global pandemic, the NBA's bubble experiment seems to be holding together so far. After just two players tested positive for COVID-19 when players initially arrived on the Disney World campus, the league said on July 20 that after the second round of daily testing zero players returned positive results.

That string of good news continued on the eve of the NBA resuming the season in hopes of crowing a champion in October, as the league announced that for the second consecutive week zero players tested positive for COVID-19. Per the league's release:

Of the 344 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced on July 20, zero have returned confirmed positive tests.

Even as some players have been required to undergo additional quarantining due to inadvertently breaking the rules, or leaving the bubble site to attend to various family matters, none of that has impacted the safety of the league's bubble thus far. NBA commissioner Adam Silver told the New York Times on Monday that he was "cautiously optimistic" regarding the current safety of the bubble and the possibility of the NBA being able to finish out the season.

"From my standpoint, it's going very well, and I'm cautiously optimistic that we're on the right track," Silver said via the New York Times. "But I also recognize what we're doing has not been done before, and the competition is just beginning. The real test will come when players are commingling, playing basketball without masks and without physical distancing."

To the commissioner's point, as well as the bubble has worked so far, games haven't begun yet. When the season gets rolling, and players are allowed to have family inside the bubble with them is when the true test of the NBA's bubble begins. However, while it's a small victory, the league is in a far better place than what the MLB is currently dealing with, and what the NFL will have to figure out in the near future.