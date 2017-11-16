NBA Apparel: Seven things to be ungrateful for this Thanksgiving
A short Thanksgiving Basketball Song to inspire holiday spirit.
Thanksgiving is just one week away, which means the Christmas season is basically right around the corner. In order to get in the holiday mood, below is a short Thanksgiving basketball song. It outlines seven things (one for each day until the holiday) everyone should be ungrateful for when it comes to Thanksgiving 2017.
On the first day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for the the return of shorter shorts.
On the second day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for slobbery mouth guards.
On the third day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for LaVar Ball and the Big Baller Brand.
On the fourth day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for football getting all of the sports attention.
On the fifth day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for Santa Claus imposters.
On the sixth day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for overpriced sneakers.
On the seventh day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for the NBA’s new Nike uniforms.
