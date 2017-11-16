NBA Apparel: Seven things to be ungrateful for this Thanksgiving

A short Thanksgiving Basketball Song to inspire holiday spirit.

Thanksgiving is just one week away, which means the Christmas season is basically right around the corner. In order to get in the holiday mood, below is a short Thanksgiving basketball song. It outlines seven things (one for each day until the holiday) everyone should be ungrateful for when it comes to Thanksgiving 2017.

On the first day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for the the return of shorter shorts.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

On the second day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for slobbery mouth guards.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On the third day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for LaVar Ball and the Big Baller Brand.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On the fourth day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for football getting all of the sports attention.

Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

On the fifth day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for Santa Claus imposters.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On the sixth day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for overpriced sneakers.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On the seventh day of Thanksgiving, we’re ungrateful for the NBA’s new Nike uniforms.