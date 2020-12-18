The NBA has had to completely alter its schedule in light of the coronavirus pandemic. After finishing last season in a severely delayed Disney bubble, the NBA will tip off the 2020-21 season two months after it typically would, on Dec. 22. As a result, practically everything else on the league's calendar has been pushed back, with the Finals currently slated for July. One notable milestone that has also been moved? The trade deadline.

The NBA's Board of Governors has approved a new March 25 trade deadline for this season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Notably, it reshuffles the newly established norm of having the trade deadline come before the All-Star break. Last season, the All-Star Game was played on Feb. 16, whereas the deadline came 10 days earlier, on Feb. 6. The idea was to prevent rumors from percolating throughout All-Star Weekend after DeMarcus Cousins was traded during the All-Star Game itself in 2017.

This season was an acceptable exception, though, because there won't be an All-Star Game. An "All-Star" break is scheduled from March 5-10, but no game will be played. Instead, it will be a break for players and teams to recover after a grueling, condensed opening two months of games. Without an All-Star Game, the deadline could be pushed back, giving teams more time to evaluate their needs.

The deadline has been pushed so far back now that teams don't know where they'll be when the deadline arrives. No NBA games have been scheduled yet beyond March 5. The league is releasing its schedule in parts in case it needs to build in time for makeup games. The deadline is unlikely to influence scheduling decisions, but it's an added wrinkle in this unprecedented season.