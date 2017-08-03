NBA approves Pistons' move to downtown Detroit from The Palace of Auburn Hills

The Detroit Pistons haven't actually played in Detroit since 1978, but that will change this fall. On Thursday, the NBA approved the Pistons' move to downtown Detroit from their current location in Auburn Hills.

"The NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the Pistons' relocation from The Palace of Auburn Hills to Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit. The team will begin playing this upcoming season at Little Caesars Arena," the NBA said in a release.

The Pistons last regularly played in Detroit in 1978, when they called Cobo Arena home. After that they moved to the Pontiac Silverdome for 10 years before relocating to The Palace of Auburn Hills -- where they've won all three of their NBA titles -- in 1988.

Auburn Hills is nearly 35 miles from Little Caesars Arena, so Detroit residents will enjoy a much shorter commute to take in Pistons games this fall. The new arena is scheduled to open in September, and will be the home of the NHL's Red Wings as well as the Pistons.

The first game in the arena will feature the Red Wings against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 5. The Pistons' schedule has yet to be released.