NBA Awards 2018: Jazz's Rudy Gobert wins Defensive Player of the Year, beats out Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis

We have a new member of the Defensive Player of the Year club. That was a guarantee given the three finalists: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. And now it's official, as Gobert received the trophy during Monday night's award show.

Gobert averaged 13.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game -- the latter of which was good enough for third in the league. Most importantly, though, Gobert was the centerpiece for the league's second-ranked defense. The Jazz finished with a defensive rating of 101.6 -- with Gobert on the floor, their rating was 97.7, but when he left the court, it jumped to 105.

He is the second player from the Jazz to ever receive the honor, joining Mark Eaton, who won it 1985 and 1989. In addition, Gobert became the first player with G-League experience to win a major award.