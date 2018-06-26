NBA Awards: Donovan Mitchell trolls Ben Simmons one more time with 'Rookie?' written on van
Mitchell and others have argued that Simmons shouldn't be considered a rookie this season
The contentious race for the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year Award will finally come to a close on Monday night, when the winner is announced at the annual NBA Awards Show -- but not before Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell gets in some more trolling of the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons.
Mitchell showed up to the event in Los Angeles in a big van with "Rookie?" emblazoned on the side.
In addition to making their case for the award with their play on the floor, Mitchell and Simmons have been sending each other subliminal shots through the media all season long. Most notable of those was the sweatshirt Mitchell wore to a game with the definition of the word "rookie" on the front.
The claim from Mitchell -- and others -- is that Simmons shouldn't be considered for Rookie of the Year given that he was drafted in 2016 (he missed the entire 2016-17 season with a foot injury). But honestly, if you have to resort to semantic arguments over the technical definition of who should be considered a rookie rather than the actual on-court performance, maybe you just don't deserve the award.
Anyway, thankfully this will all be over soon so we can stop having interminable debates over nerd stuff.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Awards: How to watch, live results
There are three finalists for every award, which will be announced on Monday night
-
NBA award picks 2017-18
Our NBA experts share their picks for every major award this season
-
L.A. man buys 40 Paul George billboards
It looks like billboard recruitment season is far from over for NBA fans
-
PG blasts Pacers for not keeping Lance
Paul George put Indiana on blast on Instagram for not keeping his former teammate
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Find out who the top prizes are heading into the wild 2018 NBA offseason
-
LeBron doesn't want elaborate pitches
Teams may keep it simple for LeBron James during free agency this time