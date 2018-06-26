NBA Awards: Donovan Mitchell trolls Ben Simmons one more time with 'Rookie?' written on van

Mitchell and others have argued that Simmons shouldn't be considered a rookie this season

The contentious race for the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year Award will finally come to a close on Monday night, when the winner is announced at the annual NBA Awards Show -- but not before Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell gets in some more trolling of the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons

Mitchell showed up to the event in Los Angeles in a big van with "Rookie?" emblazoned on the side. 

In addition to making their case for the award with their play on the floor, Mitchell and Simmons have been sending each other subliminal shots through the media all season long. Most notable of those was the sweatshirt Mitchell wore to a game with the definition of the word "rookie" on the front. 

The claim from Mitchell -- and others -- is that Simmons shouldn't be considered for Rookie of the Year given that he was drafted in 2016 (he missed the entire 2016-17 season with a foot injury). But honestly, if you have to resort to semantic arguments over the technical definition of who should be considered a rookie rather than the actual on-court performance, maybe you just don't deserve the award. 

Anyway, thankfully this will all be over soon so we can stop having interminable debates over nerd stuff. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES