The NBA announced the finalists for the 2019-20 awards Saturday afternoon, including many of the names predicted by our CBS Sports NBA experts earlier this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the latest the finalists have ever been announced, and the same will go for the winners as they'll be named at some point during the playoffs. The finalists were chosen based on voting by media members, who were directed to not include the NBA restart as part of their decision. Only games played through March 11 -- the day the league was postponed -- were to be considered.
Starting with Most Valuable Player, the nominations are as follows:
MVP
Rookie of the Year
Most Improved Player
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Defensive Player of the Year
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
- Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Sixth Man of the Year
- Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers
- Dennis Schröder, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers
Coach of the Year
- Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
- Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league is currently trying to finish the remainder of the 2019-20 season at Disney World in Orlando, where 22 teams have been invited to compete for a championship. The season restarted on July 30, and the playoffs are set to begin Aug. 17.