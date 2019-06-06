NBA bans Warriors minority owner from attending games after he shoved Kyle Lowry

Although the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals 123-109, Kyle Lowry wasn't entirely happy following the game.

Lowry had one of the best playoff performances of his career -- the veteran guard scored 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and going 5-of-9 from 3-point range -- but he also had a physical altercation with a courtside fan at Oracle Arena.

While scrambling for a loose ball, Lowry jumped with full force to try to save possession for the Raptors, and ended up landing in the front row. While this is a rather common occurrence during NBA games, what transpired was not so common, as a nearby fan who wasn't affected by the fall ended up shoving Lowry for no reason. Turns out, that fan was Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens.

On Thursday, the NBA took swift action as the league announced that Stevens has been banned from attending NBA games. The Warriors also said Stevens has been suspended indefinitely from all team-related activities. He was reportedly ejected after Lowry complained to officials, with the NBA investigating the matter. The Raptors guard told The Associated Press that the fan was repeatedly cursing at him.

The Warriors also decided to take matters into their own hands as they announced Stevens won't attend any more games for the remainder of the Finals. The team released a statement Thursday regarding the Game 3 incident:

"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization. We're extremely disappointed in his actions, and along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans – or anyone – and players at an NBA game. Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals."

Lowry addressed the incident during his postgame interview and said that there's no place for that kind of behavior in a game. Lowry didn't stop there, adding he hopes that Stevens never comes back to another NBA game.

Raptors' Kyle Lowry on incident with Oracle Arena fan: "There's no place for that. He had no reason to touch me, or reach over two seats to say some vulgar language to me. Hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 6, 2019

As you can see in the video, Stevens really just shoves Lowry for no reason. Obviously, it's the NBA Finals and tensions run high between the opposition, but as Lowry states, there's no place for having a fan -- especially one involved with the Warriors franchise as an owner -- just randomly shove an NBA player for no reason other than the fact that he plays for the away team.

With fan conduct caught on camera so easily these days and the league starting to crack down upon it so heavily recently, it wouldn't shock me in the least if the Warriors and/or NBA warns courtside fans leading into Game 4 at Oracle Arena on Friday night about possible ejections following unnecessary physical altercations with players.

Just yet another intriguing thing to watch out for during the 2019 NBA Finals.