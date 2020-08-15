Watch Now: Grizzlies Limping Toward Finish Line, Playoff Berth ( 1:53 )

The race to the Western Conference play-in has been easily the most exciting element of the seeding games that have been played in Orlando over the past two weeks. Whether it was San Antonio's desperate push to resuscitate their playoff streak, Phoenix's transformation from doormat to juggernaut or Damian Lillard's spot-on Stephen Curry impression, every night gave us at least one great game or moment in the hunt for No. 8.

But now that we're actually here? The play-in itself is somewhat anti-climactic. The Blazers are a significantly better team than the Grizzlies right now, and that will be reflected in today's best bets.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Blazers -6

Portland won the last matchup by five, but had quite a bit going against them. Jaren Jackson Jr. played in that game for the Grizzlies. He's now out. Damian Lillard scored 29 points in that game. He's averaged nearly 39 since, including 51 in his past three games. Memphis took 50 free throws in that game. Their season-long average is 21.8. The Grizzlies had their chance to bury the Blazers in that Disney opener. They missed it. Now the Blazers are going to run them out of the gym.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Over 232.5

Portland's eight seeding games have had an average of 249.4 total points scored. Memphis' eight have been decidedly lower-scoring, but at 227.5, the average between the two would still be far higher than the 232.5 line set here. Memphis may struggle to score right now, but Portland's defense is so bad that they won't have much say in the matter. Their offense will do most of the heavy lifting to get us above this total.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: CJ McCollum under 22 points

CJ McCollum has been up-and-down throughout the seeding games, and for good reason. He has a fracture in his lower back. That likely goes a long way in explaining why he is averaging only 18.3 points and 39 percent shooting in Orlando. That's still well within range of this point total, but he also just played nearly 44 minutes against the Nets. In all likelihood, he is going to be tired, and that in conjunction with his injury suggests that this will be a lower-scoring game from Lillard's sidekick.