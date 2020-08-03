Watch Now: Highlights: Lakers vs. Raptors ( 2:42 )

For the time being, point total wagers are too volatile to bet. Overs have dominated to such an extent over the past several days that betting on them is essentially a bet of who figures out bubble defense first: NBA teams or the Las Vegas books. Scoring as a whole has hit historic levels, but isolated pockets of defense still exist. The Lakers and Jazz have both gone under twice. Only two teams failed to reach 110 points on Sunday, but they played in the same game.

So for the time being, let's take a day or two to let defenses simmer. Today, we're focusing on actual game lines. Fortunately, there are some very interesting ones on the board. Here are Monday's best NBA bubble bets.

Lines via William Hill Sportsbook

As badly as the NBA wants Zion Williamson in the bubble, the No. 1 pick isn't holding up his end of the bargain. He has played 29 minutes in Orlando ... and the Pelicans have been outscored by 33 points in that time. Some of their offensive woes are fixable. Though they've scored only 96.6 points per 100 possessions with him in the game at Disney, a lot of that has just been poor shooting. Regression will fix that eventually, though he hasn't looked entirely comfortable in the short bursts that the Pelicans have allowed him to play. His defensive issues are very real, though, and while no team will ever allow 152.5 points per 100 possessions over a real sample, it's evident that he's simply lost on that end of the floor right now. Until New Orleans proves it can defend at a remotely decent level with Zion on the floor, betting against the Pelicans defense is the wise call.

San Antonio is playing the first back-to-back in the bubble, and without knowing how four months of rest will impact playing games two days in a row, it's best to err on the safe side. In any case, this is a bad matchup for the Spurs. They've leaned very heavily on their guards in Orlando. Philadelphia can defend them without sacrificing ball-handling or size of its own. The Sixers' shooting isn't as noticeable a wart in this game either. The Spurs take the third-fewest 3-pointers in the NBA. Both teams have speed and skill. One has an enormous talent, size and rest advantage.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: Lakers -6

The Lakers covered this spread in both of their matchups with Utah during the regular season. The last matchup saw the Jazz hit 14 3-pointers ... and still lose by 25. When the Lakers go small against the Jazz, they haven't had any answer for the LeBron James-Anthony Davis pick-and-roll. Speaking of James, he just spent two games being defended by Kawhi Leonard and OG Anunoby, two of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. This time around he gets the 6-foot-4 Royce O'Neale. Utah still hasn't solved its offensive woes without Bojan Bogdanovic, without him it scores 8.5 fewer points per 100 possessions. This one is simple. It's a Lakers win, and with that victory, they'll clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Bubble picks record: 7-5