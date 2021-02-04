Wednesday's news that zero NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 27 represents a return to some degree of stability for the betting markets. We've covered this season's historic string of early-season upsets in this space before, and while virus-related absences weren't the only source of those surprises, they made it difficult for Vegas to handicap games properly.

Thursday's two nationally televised games will not feature a single absence due to COVID-19, as of this writing. Things can always change, and there are normal injuries involved, but if the league's tightened protocols continue to limit cases, you can feel a bit safer in the knowledge that rosters are beginning to normalize and postponements are slowing down. If the numbers hold, for the first time all season, you'll actually know what you're betting on.

All lines via William Hill Sportsbook

Dallas has lost the second half of its last three back-to-backs by a combined 54 points, but it should be noted that it has a full roster for its first back-to-back this season. Golden State does not. With James Wiseman and Kevon Looney out, Golden State is bereft of reliable big men. The dynasty Warriors would just shrug, move Draymond Green to center and call it a day, but without the shooting Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant offered, the drawbacks of playing so small are more glaring. Golden State doesn't have a clear alternative on its roster right now, though, and that gives Dallas a major edge.

The schedule-makers were kind to this game. Even before Denver's Monday tilt with Detroit was postponed, both the Lakers and Nuggets were scheduled for two full days off before this Western Conference finals rematch, and with neither team dealing with serious injuries, this should be one of the best games of the year. The Lakers have the edge primarily through matchups here. Jerami Grant, the Nugget typically assigned to LeBron James, now plays for the Pistons. The Lakers, meanwhile, added Marc Gasol largely for this matchup. His post defense against Nikola Jokic will be essential, and makes the Lakers worthy favorites here.