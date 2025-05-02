There's just one game on the NBA schedule for Friday as the Golden State Warriors look to eliminate the Houston Rockets in Game 6. A Rockets win would make it two in a row for Ime Udoka's squad, who would send the series back to Houston for a winner-take-all Game 7.

Here's a look at Friday's Game 6 matchup, including the SportsLine model's game projections, player props and expert picks. You can check out also check out the same-game parlay for Rockets-Warriors using the model's top-rated player props on SportsLine. We'll also share today's featured promo, which is Fanatics Sportsbook offering up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets for new users.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Warriors and Rockets were tied 1-1 after Game 2, but Golden State won Games 3 and 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. The Rockets were able to pick up a 131-116 win on their home court in Game 5 to force Game 6, which is in Golden State. A Houston win would send the series back home for the Western Conference's No. 2 seed. Stephen Curry leads the series with 23.4 points per game, while Jimmy Butler, who missed Game 3 and most of Game 2 due to injury, had 27 points in Game 4 but scored just 8 points in Game 5. Alperen Sengun leads the way for the Rockets, with 20.8 points per game.

Butler is averaging 30.3 points + rebounds + assists in the three games he's played the entire contest this series, which is just Under his PRA prop line of 33.5 for Friday's Game 6. The SportsLine Projection Model is taking the Under (-118) on Green's PRA prop, projecting the veteran forward to finish Friday with 29.3 PRA. Jalen Green has had an interesting series, scoring 11 or fewer points in four of the five games thus far, but also going off for 38 points in a Houston win in Game 2. His points prop is set at 15.5, and the model likes the Over (-112).

The Warriors are 5.5-point favorites in Game 6 according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds and are priced at -229 (wager $215 to win $100) on the money line. The Rockets are +189 (wager $100 to win $189) underdogs, and the total is 207.5. Things have moved quite a bit for this game, as the Warriors initially opened at -215 and the Rockets were +180. Additionally, the total has jumped up three points from 204.5 to open to 207.5. We can tell you the model has one side of the spread hitting in more than 50% of simulations, and you can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine. SportsLine experts Bruce Marshall, Thomas Casale, Stephen Oh, Jason La Canfora and Prop Bet Guy all have issued expert picks for this game. And if you're looking for tips or strategies when betting on the NBA, check out this NBA Betting Guide from SportsLine.

Today's featured promo

