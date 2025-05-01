The 2025 NBA Playoffs officially enter the month of May Thursday with two Game 6s on the schedule. The New York Knicks failed to win Game 5 on their home floor to clinch the series and will now try to win their third road game in this first-round matchup against the Detroit Pistons to avoid going to Game 7. The Denver Nuggets will also be on the road for Game 6, but they are coming off a win at home in Game 5 to go up 3-2 and will attempt to close out the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday in LA.

Here's a look at both Game 6s Thursday, including the SportsLine model's game projections, player props and expert picks. You can check out same-game parlays for Thursday's games using the model's top-rated player props on SportsLine.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

The Knicks won both games in Detroit in this series, so they have some reason to be confident going into Game 6 despite the home loss. New York had a fourth-quarter surge in Game 1 to roll to a 123-112 win but the next five games have been determined by a combined 11 points. The Knicks held their nerve late in Games 3 and 4, although they may have benefitted from some favorable officiating in both instances. Jalen Brunson appeared to commit a backcourt violation that wasn't called late in Game 3. Josh Hart seemed to make contact with Tim Hardaway Jr. on a 3-point shot at the buzzer in Game 4, a contest the Knicks won 94-93. The Pistons flipped the script in Game 5, with Cade Cunningham making two key plays before sinking some clutch free throws in the waning seconds of the win.

The matchup between Cunningham and Brunson continues to be the focal point of this series. The Pistons guard may have some extra motivation in Thursday's contest after losing out on the league's Most Improved Player award, which went to Hawks guard Dyson Daniels. Cunningham is averaging 42.8 points + assists + rebounds in this series, which is slightly below where his PRA line is set Thursday at 43.5. The SportsLine model says Cunningham will go Under (-112) this line, projecting him at 37.4 PRA. After logging at least 30 points in each of the first four games, Brunson managed just 16 points in the Game 5 loss. The guard has battled some injuries at times in this series but should bounce back from that subpar showing in Game 6. Brunson's points prop line is set at 28.5 and despite his past performances, the model is taking the Under (-120) Thursday. In his last 10 games as a road underdog, Brunson has gone Under on his points prop eight times.

The Pistons are 1.5-point favorites in Game 6 according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -121 (wager $121 to win $100) on the money line. The Knicks are +101 (wager $100 to win $101) underdogs and the total comes in at 213.5. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks, at SportsLine. Experts Stephen Oh, Mackenzie Brooks and Mike Barner have all locked in plays for this contest.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

This first two games in this series were tight, with the Nuggets taking Game 1 112-110 in overtime before the Clippers punched back with a 105-102 victory in Game 2 behind a 39-point effort from Kawhi Leonard. Leonard was one of six Clippers to reach double figures scoring in Game 3, which was a 117-83 blowout win for LA. It appeared the 2023 champions had lost their edge in the series and the late-season organizational shuffle might finally be catching up to them, but the Nuggets got a blessing in Game 4 with Aaron Gordon following up Nikola Jokic's airball with a dunk at the buzzer to level the series 2-2. Jokic may have missed the last shot but he still put up 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists in that contest. The three-time league MVP logged a quiet triple-double in Game 5, as Jamal Murray's 43 points carried Denver to a 131-115 win and a 3-2 series lead.

Jokic's points + assists + rebounds prop is likely a favorite for bettors to target in this series, though the line is usually set high enough where the Under is a viable option. The SportsLine model believes the big man will go Under (-112) his PRA mark once again in Game 6, projecting him at 46.5 PRA against a 49.5 line. Even though Murray might not go for 43 points again in Game 6, he has gone Over on his points prop in four of the five games in this series. However, the SportsLine model projects him at 19.2 points Thursday and leans to the Under (-114) against a 20.5 line. Leonard's rebounding numbers have improved, with the two-time Finals MVP logging at least nine boards in each of the last three games. However, SportsLine's model is once again taking an Under (-136) with Leonard's rebounding line set at 7.5. In his last eight games against teams with a winning record and bottom-10 defense, the forward has fallen short of his rebounds line five times.

The Clippers are 6.5-point favorites in Game 6 in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -275 (risk $275 to win $100) on the money line. Denver is a +222 (risk $100 to win $222) underdog and the total is set at 212. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Nuggets-Clippers at SportsLine.

Today's featured promo

Looking to bet on Knicks-Pistons or Nuggets-Clippers Thursday? DraftKings is offering $200 in bonus bets after a user's first wager of $5 or more. The first wager does not have to win in order for the user to receive bonus bets. DraftKings issues eight $25 bonus bet slips for its promotion. The offer is only available to first-time users in states where DraftKings is legally able to operate.