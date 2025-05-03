While there's only one NBA playoff game on tap for Saturday, it's as good as it gets. The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers have split the first six games of their first-round series, and the decider is in Denver at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at Saturday's Game 7 matchup.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Four of the games in this series between the No. 4-seeded Nuggets and No. 5-seeded Clippers have been decided by six points or fewer, with three of them coming by one possession. Pretty much every basketball fan can probably guess who is leading the Nuggets in every statistical category this postseason. Nikola Jokic has averaged 25.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in the first six games, pacing Denver for each, and he's tops overall in the series for rebounds, assists and steals. Kawhi Leonard is the series leader in scoring at 25.5 points per game, while 36-year-old Nicolas Batum is the blocks leader at 1.7.

Jokic's rebounds prop is at 12.5, and he has gone Under in five straight games when the Nuggets have been favored and facing a top-10 defense.

The Nuggets are 1.5-point favorites in Game 7 according to the latest odds after opening at -3.5. Denver is listed at -123 (wager $123 to win $100) on the money line, while Los Angeles is a +103 (wager $100 to win $103) underdog. Additionally, the total has dropped from a 209.5 opener to its current standing of 207.

