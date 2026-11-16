Every now and then, the NBA gives us a week that is essentially built around a single game. A total of 51 games were played in the last week, but come on, the one you remember was Jaylen Brown's long-awaited reunion with Jayson Tatum. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers squared off in a battle of the Eastern Conference's two top seeds on Tuesday, and even if the game fell short of our basketball expectations, it provided more than enough beef to sate us. Brown snubbed Tatum before the game. Paul George gave a fan the middle finger. Appropriate animosity has returned to this eternal rivalry.

So... how did we handle that from a winners and losers perspective? Well, Boston is an obvious winner, but Brown escaped loser status. It's winners and losers of the week. Philly won its two other games this week, and Brown led all scorers in Sunday's win with 31 points. He certainly lost on Tuesday. He may yet wind up losing the trade. But we're not docking him a whole week for a single poor performance. So if Brown escaped the loser's section, who made it? And who joins Boston in the winner's circle? Let's look back at the week that was.

Three biggest winners of the week

1. Boston Celtics

Boston's big win over Philadelphia underlined something that's been evident all season: Paul George, at least thus far, has been better as a Celtic than Jaylen Brown has been as a 76er. There are obviously circumstantial reasons for that. George is at his best as a force-multiplier, and he's on a team on which he doesn't need to play an enormous role. Brown is at his best as a floor-raiser, but he's on a team full of floor-raisers. That doesn't mean Philadelphia regrets the trade -- it got them LeBron James! -- but it does suggest that, after months of criticism, the Celtics at least got what they were looking for out of the deal.

Everything the Celtics were good at a year ago, they're still good at. They were one of the NBA's best shooting teams last season, and George both makes more 3s than Brown and takes far more of them. They were great at protecting the basket last season and George's activity as a helper has been a net benefit to their rim-protection.

Yet George's presence has also been the catalyst for improvement in a few other key areas. Boston never generated turnovers defensively last season and they do this year, in part because George is averaging the sixth-most steals and third-most deflections in the NBA. They're getting to the line at a roughly league-average rate, in part because the ball doesn't stick to George as it so often did Brown. It's easier to get defenses in rotation with the ball moving and 3-pointers flying. Tatum has benefited enormously in this respect with a career-best 46% free-throw rate.

Again, the 76ers are perfectly happy with their end of the deal. They traded old for young. They got James on the minimum. They're 11-3. But Boston emerged with the player who has made a bigger difference thus far this season, and it got two first-round draft assets in the process. That doesn't mean the Celtics necessarily win the trade in the long run, but it does suggest, unsurprisingly, that Brad Stevens understood his own team and what it needed better than the rest of us.

2. San Antonio Spurs

Well, they haven't lost in three weeks... so this feels overdue. Let's talk about the much ballyhooed three-guard lineup for a moment. The Spurs couldn't keep bringing Dylan Harper off the bench this season. He's simply too good and too important to their future to risk alienating. They couldn't bench De'Aaron Fox immediately either. Former All-Stars tend to take such decisions as a sign of disrespect, and such a move could have splintered the locker room.

So the Spurs made the somewhat awkward decision to start the three of them together. The season's second game, a loss to the Houston Rockets, showcased exactly why so many feared the fit of the three of them together. Three iffy guard-sized shooters minimized spacing for the sake of redundant ball-handling, and the Harper-Fox-Stephon Castle trio got outscored by 12 points in a four-point defeat. Well, the three guards haven't lost their minutes together in a single game since then. They're +112 in 115 minutes after that point.

Now, there are notable caveats here. Every three-man combination of Spurs that has played at least 100 minutes since then is firmly positive, and the three guards have literally not played a single minute together this season that did not come alongside Victor Wembanyama. It's entirely possible that Wembanyama is so game-breaking that any lineup he's a part of is an almost automatic winner. But that would work in favor of the three guards here. Maybe San Antonio is so much more talented than the field that it can afford to play suboptimal lineups for the sake of maintaining harmony in the locker room.

That may prove more challenging late in a playoff series, but it's easier to convince players to change their roles for, say, Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals than it is in November or December. The Spurs might have to think harder about this in a field that included a healthy Oklahoma City, but with the Thunder compromised, San Antonio is such a large favorite to win the Western Conference that it can afford to try to just out-talent everyone else. So far, it's clearly working.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers bench

We are in all-out panic mode over the state of Cleveland's starting lineup. James Harden can't get to the rim anymore. Donovan Mitchell just signed a supermax extension that already feels iffy. Peyton Watson's shooting has fallen off a cliff and he's struggling as a primary point-of-attack defender. The Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen partnership is getting crushed in its joint minutes. The starters have played 99 minutes together and lost those minutes by 24 points. No five-man unit that has played that many minutes has been outscored by more. Malaise doesn't do this core justice. Clearly, something here has to change.

Fortunately, there appear to be some internal solutions here. After FAA issues forced the Cavaliers to spend Friday night in Miami, Mitchell called for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks to be postponed. The Cavaliers didn't arrive in Dallas until around noon on Saturday. The starters sat out. Cleveland won the game by 10 against a healthy, playoff-caliber opponent. Tyrese Proctor, Meleek Thomas, Mario Hezonja and Jaylon Tyson all scored between 18 and 24 points.

This wasn't a one-off. Thomas is outscoring Harden and Mobley on a per-minute basis. Proctor is sporting a better-than-6-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio on the season, and Synergy Sports rates him in the 100th percentile on spot-up efficiency and the 96th in pick-and-rolls, including passes, in terms of points per possession. Tyson breathes life into a transition offense that is otherwise a sore spot. Most of this team's energy comes from the bench.

What exactly the solution here is, we can't say. It will involve a trade. Perhaps a few. But there's something here, and the early indications are that things are going to get better for the team as a whole when it eventually starts leaning on these players a bit more.

Three biggest losers of the week

1. New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray requested a trade this week. That's not a rumor. The Pelicans publicly acknowledged it and Murray retweeted the news from ESPN. Meanwhile, after Monday's loss to the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole was asked if he would ever come back to the team with which he started his career. He answered "yes." Players tend to not be that definitive in those statements, nor do they tend to acknowledge that their former team "just feels like home." It certainly seems as though there's somewhere he'd rather be than New Orleans.

To borrow a phrase from social media user Nathan Calvin, "if you find two ants in your kitchen, the best estimate of the total number of ants in your kitchen is not two." Essentially... if two players seem this eager to flee, more probably do as well. Sam Amick suggested in a radio interview over the summer that Trey Murphy would like to play elsewhere. There has been plenty of speculation about other Pelicans as well. A 4-10 start following 26- and 21-win seasons tends to do that.

We're more than a year into Joe Dumars' reign as head of basketball operations and there's no discernible plan here. Virtually every key player from last year's roster was retained and the team has largely been healthier than it was a year ago, but they're on pace for a worse record under new head coach Jamahl Mosley. The sad thing is that the Pelicans have a fair number of valuable players. They've just assembled those players so carelessly that they've become far less than the sum of their parts. This team is incoherent, and even the players seem to know it.

2. Trae Young

Trae Young was held scoreless in 26 minutes on Sunday. It was the first time he's been held scoreless in his entire NBA career, but it may be the final straw of a trend that has been bubbling for some time: Trae Young is simply no longer a star-level scorer. He currently has his lowest shooting percentage from both 2-point and 3-point range in a single season. He lacks the burst to get to the rim or beat mismatches consistently anymore, and he's never developed comfort as a catch-and-shooter. Aside from free throws, it's basically all jumpers off the dribble and floaters, neither of which he's making at the rate he needs to in order to justify his defensive shortcomings. He scored 37 points against Detroit last Monday, but needed 17 free throws to get there on less than 35% shooting from the floor. He needs whistles right now.

This is a version of Young who probably shouldn't monopolize an offense, yet he's never shown that he's capable of playing differently. The Wizards are spending 26 possessions a game on shots Young generates either for himself or a teammate out of pick-and-roll, more than any other player in the league, per Synergy Sports. As of Sunday, he and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were tied for the league lead among starters in average seconds possessing the ball per touch, per NBA.com tracking data. The younger players who represent the future of this organization are spending a whole lot of time watching someone else dribble. Nobody is really spacing the floor for anyone else since there's so little shooting on this roster. The Wizards have played close to neutral when Young rests, but are getting outscored by more than 10 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. That difference is almost entirely offensive, yet Young remains the same defensive liability he's always been.

This is where the four-year max contract Washington bewilderingly gave Young becomes so destructive. The basic notion of acquiring a high-end point guard to serve as an offensive organizer for these young wings made sense on paper, but they committed to him essentially sight unseen. He played five mostly meaningless games in a tanking season and they paid him max money without really knowing how he'd fit with the team they were building. If he'd walked for nothing in free agency, well, it's not as though they spent picks to get him. Now they're stuck paying star-level money for a non-star-level player who probably can't meaningfully scale down his involvement in the offense because he just doesn't provide much value when any other player on either team has the basketball.

There are a lot of things going wrong in Washington right now, but Young is inevitably going to be the face of those struggles because he's the player the Wizards just bewilderingly gave a four-year max contract to in order to re-sign. Jaylen Brown had the loudest individual loss of the week, but he at least won all of his other games and has largely been what his team has asked him to be. Young went winless this week, had a scoreless game, and maintained his mostly disappointing season-long performance.

3. Golden State Warriors

If you would have heard "the Warriors have a -2.4 net rating a month into the 2026-27 season," you probably would have shrugged and said, "sure, sounds about right." The Warriors were widely pegged as a low-end Play-In, high-end lottery team before the season, and a -2.4 net rating projects out to a win total in the 30s. Except that isn't Golden State's net rating. It's Golden State's net rating in the minutes Stephen Curry has missed this season.

That's how far above expectations Golden State was playing during its eight-game winning streak. The Curry-off version of the team was around average; the Curry-on version of the team was a juggernaut. The latter feels a bit unsustainable, but we won't know again for around a month. The former is what's about to be tested now that Curry has an oblique abdominal tear. The Spurs hardly represent a fair test for a team in this situation, but San Antonio predictably waxed Golden State by 38 in the first game of Curry's absence.

Nobody's asking for another eight-game winning streak. Those wins are banked, and Golden State's season begins in earnest when Jimmy Butler returns in January or February. For now, the Warriors just need to stay afloat. Find wins where the schedule offers them, and fortunately, the Pelicans, Kings, Clippers and Jazz are on the docket in the next three weeks or so. But losing Curry is a reminder of how fragile that streak really was. Maybe, now that Yaxel Lendeborg is emerging as a possible star, the Warriors are capable of genuine postseason success this season. But the health of any 38-year-old not named LeBron James is going to be precarious. Things could be a lot worse, but Curry's injury drags one of the feel-good stories of the early season back down to Earth.