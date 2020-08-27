Watch Now: What's Next For the NBA and The Players ( 8:08 )

NBA referees marched against police brutality on Thursday in a show of support for the NBA players that sat out Wednesday's games. The players chose not to play on Wednesday in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Wisconsin.

The NBA officials wore t-shirts that read "Everybody Vs. Racism" while they marched outside of their hotels in the Disney World bubble.

Wednesday's NBA playoff games ultimately ended up being postponed. In addition, the league chose to postpone Thursday's games, but is aiming to resume the season on Friday.

The referees union released a statement on Thursday, explaining that its members marched "against racism and grieve for the Black lives taken too soon."

"Join us as we unite in the bubble, and around the world, to fight injustice and police brutality," the union's statement read.

Referee Marc Davis told NBA TV that several NBA employees also participated in the march and that it even stopped at the players meeting.

"We basically said to them, 'We're here and we support you. We're here and we support you and protect your right to speak your truth,'" Davis said.

The NBA wasn't the only league that chose to take a stand against racial equality on Wednesday. Along with the three NBA games being canceled, five Major League Soccer matches, three Major League Baseball games and three WNBA games were postponed in response to the shooting of Blake.