After nearly a five-month hiatus, the NBA bubble in Orlando has gone off without a hitch. Zero coronavirus cases within the bubble so far, and some of the most exciting, high-level basketball anyone could've possibly expected after such a layoff. And now the playoffs are finally here.

After the Portland Trail Blazers eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA's first-ever play-in series to secure the West's No. 8 seed, the matchups are set.

Below is all the viewing information you'll need for each first-round series.

**This post will continue to update through the first round with the results of each game.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (8) Portland Trail Blazers

Game 1: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Thursday, Aug. 20, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Monday, Aug. 24, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: Wednesday, Aug. 26, TBD, TBD

Game 6: Friday, Aug. 28, TBD, TBD

Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 30, TBD, TBD

(2) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (7) Dallas Mavericks

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Friday, Aug. 21, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5: Tuesday, Aug. 25, TBD, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, Aug. 27, TBD, ESPN

Game 7: Saturday, Aug. 29, TBD, TNT

(3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Utah Jazz

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Friday, Aug. 21, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 23, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, Aug. 25, TBD, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, Aug. 27, TBD, ESPN

Game 7*: Saturday, Aug. 29, TBD, TNT

(4) Houston Rockets vs. (5) Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Thursday, Aug. 20, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 22, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4: Monday, Aug. 24, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: Wednesday, Aug. 26, TBD, TBD

Game 6: Friday, Aug. 28, TBD, TBD

Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 30, TBD, TBD

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (8) Orlando Magic

Game 1: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Thursday, Aug. 20, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 22, 1 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Monday, Aug. 24, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Game 5: Wednesday, Aug. 26, TBD, TBD

Game 6: Friday, Aug. 28, TBD, TBD

Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 30, TBD, TBD

(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 17, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Game 3: Friday, Aug. 21, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 23, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, Aug. 25, TBD, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, Aug. 27, TBD, ESPN

Game 7: Saturday, Aug. 29, TBD, TNT

(3) Boston Celtics vs. (6) Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1: Monday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Friday, Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 23, 1 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5: Tuesday, Aug. 25, TBD, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, Aug. 27, TBD, ESPN

Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 29, TBD, TNT

(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Miami Heat

Game 1: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Thursday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Monday, Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: Wednesday, Aug. 26, TBD, TBD

Game 6: Friday, Aug. 28, TBD, TBD

Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 30, TBD, TBD