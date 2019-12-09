NBA Buy or Sell: Clippers still hold slight edge over Lakers, Bucks as title favorites; Knicks are fixable

There's never a dull moment in the NBA. Just when you think you've got a handle on what's happening around the league, a superstar hits the trade market, an entirely unsurprising team fires its coach and two separate juggernauts begin their push for 70 wins in earnest. #Thisleague, anyone?

So let's dive into the week in takes. It's time to figure out which trends are worth tracking and which ones we can kick to the curb in this week's Buy or Sell.

Buy or Sell: The Clippers are still favorites to win NBA title

Buy. The Lakers have dispelled any lingering notions that they can't beat good teams with a three-game decimation of last season's No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 seeds in the Western Conference, all on the road. The Bucks are running roughshod over the entire league, and even trounced the Clippers by 28 points earlier this week. In terms of pure performance this season, those are the two best teams in the NBA.

But the playoffs have little to do with the regular season. Ultimately each individual series is determined based on matchups, and the Clippers still have notable advantages against both the Lakers and the Bucks that should give them the edge, at least at the moment.

Milwaukee still hasn't cracked the late-game offense code. It is currently tied for 13th in the NBA in terms of league-defined clutch points per possession, and with Kawhi Leonard still looming as the NBA's preeminent Giannis Antetokounmpo stopper, the burden of proof still lies with the Bucks. Leonard and Paul George will make life miserable for LeBron James in a potential series against the Lakers, and besides Anthony Davis, no other Laker scores more than 11.3 points per game. Until the Lakers find another ball-handler, they still have a weakness that is far too exploitable. "Favorite" status is going to shift several times before a champion is crowned, but the Clippers still have the fewest weaknesses of any team in the field.

Buy or Sell: A Kevin Love trade is imminent

Sell. Reports circulated late last week that the Cleveland Cavaliers are finally ready to trade Kevin Love, making them only a year-and-a-half late to the party. Love was, at one point, a hot commodity, but Cleveland waited far too long to find him a new home. The three teams most often linked to Love in the past were the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. Denver traded a first-round pick for Jerami Grant. Utah spent $73 million on Bojan Bogdanovic. Portland found a facsimile of Love in Carmelo Anthony for a fraction of the price.

There will be some degree of interest in Love. Historically unambitious franchises like the Charlotte Hornets would gladly make him the centerpiece of their perpetual pursuit of 38 wins. The Miami Heat will sniff around as they always do, and Love would be an upgrade over Meyers Leonard or Kelly Olynyk, but they don't exactly have trade assets to spare.

Cleveland's willingness to trade Love would have been warmly received a year ago, but since then, practically every team that made sense for him has filled the hole elsewhere. Now they should expect a far chillier market. If they want real value for Love, they are going to be sorely disappointed.

Buy or Sell: The Knicks can be fixed

Buy. The Knicks are a trainwreck. This much is a given, and it has been covered in depth on this website. I'm not going to waste anyone's time by explaining the many, many reasons why the Knicks probably won't be fixed.

The more interesting argument is whether or not it is even possible for them to be fixed. Most say no by virtue of James Dolan. If the person who keeps hiring the wrong people to fix things can't replace himself, then hope is lost. It bears mentioning, though, even a blind squirrel occasionally finds a nut.

Donald Sterling was a worse owner than Dolan ever was, and he brought Doc Rivers on board. The Milwaukee Bucks hired Jason Kidd based on a preexisting friendship between him and owner Marc Lasry. They eventually landed on Mike Budenholzer and haven't looked back. Dan Gilbert won a championship with his fourth GM and fifth head coach. Yes, ownership can do enormous damage to a team's reputation and operational viability, but it is no more crippling than a major defect in any area. With the right team, such a flaw can be covered.

Sterling didn't win until he lucked into Blake Griffin in the lottery. The Bucks landed a once-in-a-lifetime gem in Giannis Antetokounmpo as perhaps the greatest non-lottery pick in NBA history. LeBron James happened to be born in the Cleveland area. The circumstances were disparate, but all it took was one superstar to turn things around regardless of any managerial shortcomings.

The Knicks don't have that player now. Maybe RJ Barrett will become that player some day. Maybe the ping pong balls are kinder to them in May. Maybe a preexisting superstar finally accepts the challenge and saving the Knicks in free agency. The odds of any are slim, but no slimmer than the odds any of those other teams faced. The Knicks have had nothing but bad luck for two decades, which has been compounded by their own mistakes. But with one lucky break, all of that can be wiped away. The Knicks probably won't be good anytime soon. It's just naive to suggest that they can't be.

Buy or Sell: The Magic have solved their offensive woes

Sell. Over their past four games, the Orlando Magic have scored 113.7 points per 100 possessions. Only the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks have been better over the full season. In that span, Evan Fournier is averaging over 25 points per game, Markelle Fultz has settled into his starting point guard role nicely, and the team as a whole is shooting 42.6 percent from behind the arc. These are all things that would typically be written about a good offense, not one that needed two weeks just to cross the 100-point barrier this season.

And that is probably where the Magic will regress to despite this hot streak. Orlando just played the No. 30, No. 27, No. 25 and No. 19 defenses in the NBA over the course of eight days. Factor in some unsustainably hot shooting, and just about any team would post enormous offensive numbers over that span. But now the Magic are in for some serious whiplash. Their next two games come against the Lakers and Bucks.

Buy or Sell: Spencer Dinwiddie is making the All-Star Team

Sell. Spencer Dinwiddie, without question, has played like an All-Star since Kyrie Irving got hurt. No player has ever averaged 23.8 points and 7.5 assists per game over a full season and missed out, but the fact that Dinwiddie won't do this over the full season is where things get complicated.

Eventually Irving is going to come back. If he does soon, Dinwiddie's streak is going to be viewed as a blip in a surprisingly competitive conference. Irving is virtually assured a slot by virtue of fan-voting. That leaves Dinwiddie fighting with Trae Young, Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, Kemba Walker and Malcolm Brogdon for a spot in the game.

Dinwiddie deserves consideration no matter when Kyrie returns, and if he manages to maintain anywhere near this level of production, he probably earns his way onto the team. But circumstances will probably keep him off despite his excellent season.