The NBA trade deadline has passed, and while we didn't get the massive move everyone was expecting, which was Giannis Antetokounmpo getting dealt, there was a flurry of other deals that did surprise us. Ivica Zubac heading to the Indiana Pacers is certainly up there. So too is the Dallas Mavericks dealing Anthony Davis to the Wizards for an underwhelming return.

But with the trade deadline sorted, the next order of business is assessing the buyout market and seeing which players who were traded could be headed to a new team once more. There were a handful of players who we expect to get waived or bought out, which will allow them to sign to a different team better suited to their needs.

So let's take a look around and see which buyout market players could become hot commodities around the league.

Khris Middleton

It's unclear if the Mavericks intend to buy out Middleton's contract, but given they're focusing on the lottery and Cooper Flagg's development, it doesn't make much sense for them to hold onto the veteran wing, who could certainly help a contending team for the rest of the season. Marc Stein reports that the Mavericks may keep him and Marvin Bagley III for the rest of the season, but that could change.

So let's assume that the Mavericks do cut ties with Middleton, there's surely a few teams willing to take a chance on the 34-year-old forward. His numbers don't inspire confidence that he can still give you meaningful minutes, as he was averaging just 10.3 points in 24 minutes on an awful Wizards team. But whichever team takes him on can feel a bit better if it doesn't work out because they won't be paying him the $33 million he's owed for the rest of the season. If the Mavericks bought him out, he'd sign a significantly cheaper deal if it meant he gets to play on a contender again.

Despite the career-low numbers and age, Middleton is still a solid two-way player who perhaps just needs a change in scenery from the back-to-back losing seasons in D.C.

Mike Conley

Conley was traded to the Bulls, then promptly traded to the Hornets. He was then waived by Charlotte, which allows him to sign anywhere in the league. And because he was traded a second time, Conley could even return to the Timberwolves if he wanted, and given Anthony Edwards' words after Minnesota's 128-126 win over the Raptors Wednesday night, it may already be a forgone conclusion that Conley will just re-sign with the Wolves.

"Mike's my guy, he's like an OG to me," Edwards said after the win. "Hopefully we can get him back. I don't really know how it goes, but I keep hearing he can come back, so hopefully he will and hopefully he sees this. We want you back Mike. He knows we miss him."

The Timberwolves traded Conley for cash considerations, giving them some tax relief. Now, though, after also adding Ayo Dosunmu at the trade deadline, the Wolves could also try to re-sign Conley if he wants to return. Don't let Conley's age (38) fool you, he may not be putting up the numbers as he did in his prime, but his locker room presence and leadership are just as important for that Timberwolves team. Edwards' public remarks on him only echoed that. At this point, it would be surprising to see him sign anywhere else.

Chris Paul

What a wild eight months it's been for Paul. He re-signed with the Clippers in the summer, bringing a full circle moment to one of the franchise's greatest players. He then announced this would be his final year, as he would retire at season's end. Just a few weeks after that, he was sent home by the Clippers in early December, with the intention of the team eventually trading him. He was finally traded to the Toronto Raptors, but it's expected that the team will waive him.

It's been a sad conclusion to what's been an otherwise Hall of Fame career for Paul. And it's no guarantee that he'll actually land on a team. That would be an even more depressing reality, but the truth is he's 40 years old and averaged three points in 16 games for the Clippers this season. He did start all 82 games for the Spurs last year, so perhaps a team takes a chance on someone who could certainly help a young, developing team. But finding him a spot on a championship-contending team is difficult. It would be the perfect ending if Paul were able to land on a title contender with a real shot at winning a ring.

Cam Thomas

Thomas was waived by the Nets at the deadline, which is pretty stunning given he took the qualifying offer this past summer in an effort to bet on himself to earn a bigger payday. But that hasn't exactly worked out this season. He may be averaging just under 16 points a season, but Thomas is also shooting under 40% from the floor. It's a hard sell to any team willing to take on an inefficient, high-usage guard who hasn't shown an ability to impact winning.

Still, though, it's hard to ignore Thomas' offensive talent. In the right situation he could be a great sixth man off the bench for a contending team. He's already pitching himself to other teams after being waived by Brooklyn, telling ESPN's Marc Spears, "Super excited ready to actually help and contribute to another team. My next team is getting elite scoring, good playmaking and a good combo guard."

Wherever Thomas lands, he'll need to use the last 30-something games of the season proving he's worthy of a more lucrative deal. The Nets once offered him a two-year, $30 million deal, which he turned down in hopes of landing a bigger payday. Now will be the time to prove to Brooklyn that he was worth what they were offering him.

Lonzo Ball

It really felt like Ball would catch on in Cleveland, but even while remaining relatively healthy he wasn't able to turn back the clock to where he was pre-injury with the Bulls. He's lost a step athletically, and his efficiency has completely fallen off a cliff. It's a shame because five years ago, Ball was looking like an All-Star and the Bulls appeared to be fully back as they climbed as high as the No. 1 spot in the East.

But, two-and-a-half missed seasons filled with surgeries later, Ball has looked like a shell of himself in Cleveland. As a result, he was traded to the Jazz where he's expected to be waived. The Cavaliers had to attach two second-round picks to move Ball, which speaks to how poor he's looked. However, there could be a team willing to take the low risk of signing him for the rest of the season.

When Ball's at his best, he's a lockdown perimeter defender, capable of getting your team out in transition with deflections and steals. On offense, while this year doesn't show it, Ball really became a threat from 3-point range and is someone who can get an offense organized as high-level facilitator. It's never a bad idea to take a flyer on a player with Ball's skillset, and given the lackluster crowd of buyout candidates, a contending team will certainly swoop him up for a low cost.