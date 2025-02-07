The 2025 NBA trade deadline has officially passed, bringing one of the wildest weeks in league history to a close. There were eight former All-Stars traded in the last five days, and nine altogether this season: Jimmy Butler, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, D'Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins.

And that doesn't include the other deals involving established role players such as De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Marcus Smart, Jonas Valanciunas, Caleb Martin and Mark Williams, or any of the minor moves that aren't worth going into detail on here.

While trades are no longer allowed until the summer, there will still be plenty of player movement over the next few weeks as buyout season begins.

There are a few restrictions in place that are worth mentioning before we dive into buyout candidates. Teams that are over either the first or second luxury tax apron are prohibited from signing a player on waivers whose original salary was more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($12,822,000). Those teams are the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

Here's a look at some names who could hit the market and eventually find a new home with a contender. It's worth noting that the Wizards' cadre of veterans -- Middleton, Smart and Malcolm Brogdon -- have not been included because there is reporting that the team wants to keep them around as mentors. Likewise, the New Orleans Pelicans will reportedly hold on to Bruce Brown.

*Players with an asterisk next to their name make more than the non-taxpayer MLE and cannot be signed by one of the seven aforementioned clubs.

Simmons has become somewhat irrelevant, but that's largely because the Nets are tanking. He's clearly never going to be the All-NBA player we saw in Philadelphia again, but he's generally been healthy this season and is a solid all-around player. No one wants Simmons on his current max contract -- he's making $40 million this season, which is why the Nets couldn't trade him -- but he'll easily get a deal this summer when he becomes a free agent.

Likewise, if he agrees to a buyout with the Nets this winter, something that is reportedly in the works according to Shams Charania, he'll immediately have multiple suitors. In fact, the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers are already circling, per Charania.

2. Kelly Olynyk -- F/C, New Orleans Pelicans*

Olynyk is another recent arrival to New Orleans, coming along with Bruce Brown in the Brandon Ingram deal. The same logic applies in both situations: what motivation would the Pelicans have to keep around a competent veteran when they're in last place in the Western Conference?

The 33-year-old Canadian has bounced around the league in recent years, and has been valued at each stop for his professionalism and experience. There aren't many big men who can shoot it as well as Olynyk, who is making a career-high 44.2% of his 3-point attempts this season. His ability to stretch the floor would be valuable to many teams.

Does Curry have any interest in a buyout? That's probably the biggest question here. He was traded to his hometown Hornets last season and decided to re-sign there instead of trying to chase a championship. If he wanted out, the Hornets would probably do right by him, but he might be content to stay home.

In the event that Curry becomes available, he would immediately be the best shooter on the market. He's been absolutely lights out this season at 45.1% from 3-point range. Almost every team could use more shooting, and Curry's low salary means that any team could sign him, including those above the aprons.

4. Bojan Bogdanovic -- G/F, Brooklyn Nets*

Bogdanovic has not played this season while recovering from left foot surgery, and it's unclear when he'll be back in action. He has been cleared for on-court work, but still has a way to go before returning to an actual game. That adds some uncertainty to his future, both with the Nets and as a buyout candidate. There's a good chance, though, that he'll come to an agreement with the Nets, even if he isn't fully healthy by then.

The veteran sharpshooter's health may make some teams wary, but we saw last season with the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks that he's still a reliable scorer. A playoff team looking for an extra punch off the bench wouldn't have to work too hard to talk themselves into Bogdanovic.

5. Jusuf Nurkic -- C, Charlotte Hornets*

Nurkic did not get along with new Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer and was briefly benched in early January before he fell out of the rotation entirely. Ahead of the deadline, the Suns eventually shipped him to the Hornets for Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic. While the Hornets do need big men after trading Nick Richards (also to the Suns) and Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers, it would not be surprising if they give Nurkic a buyout.

While Nurkic's contract would limit the number of teams he could join, he should draw interest on the open market. This season has not gone well for the veteran, but he averaged a double-double last season and is still a viable option for a team that needs help down low.

Other players to keep an eye on, in no particular order: Javonte Green, Daniel Theis, Torrey Craig, Reggie Jackson, Josh Richardson, Monte Morris, Larry Nance Jr., Jaden Springer, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Chris Duarte, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Mo Bamba, Marvin Bagley III, PJ Tucker