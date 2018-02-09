NBA buyout rumors 2018: Kings to cut ties with Joe Johnson, possibly Vince Carter

The Kings made a big trade on deadline day that landed them veteran wing Joe Johnson. The youthful Kings already have many vets on their roster, including Vince Carter. However, since Sacramento is eyeing the draft lottery and not the playoffs, its veterans would likely be much happier playing for a playoff-bound team.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Sacramento is reportedly going to buy out the recently acquired Johnson so he can go sign with a contender of some kind. There is also a possibility they do the same for Carter as well, but that situation is a little dicier.

Early read in Sacramento per league sources: Joe Johnson will definitely get his buyout, but the Kings would love for Vince Carter to stay through the season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 9, 2018

Sense is that the Kings would work with Carter on a buyout if a tempting potential landing spot emerges between now and March 1 but their hope is that he elects to stay https://t.co/TISYtWxtNK — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 9, 2018

The Kings are willing to buy out Carter if that's what he wants, but they really enjoy what they've gotten out of the veteran wing man. At 41 years old, Carter is obviously not the player he once was, but he's still finding ways to have an impact both on and off the court. His veteran leadership off the court is tremendous and great for helping young players. It's no surprise the Kings want to keep him around for that.

Johnson, on the other hand, doesn't really fit into Sacramento's short- or long-term plans. He wants to be on a winning team and it will look good on the Kings for them to grant him his wish to sign anywhere he wants.