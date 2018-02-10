NBA buyout rumors: Brandan Wright to join Rockets after reaching deal with Grizzlies

Brandan Wright almost ended up on the Rockets the day of the NBA trade deadline. It appears he'll be joining Houston, after all. Wright will reportedly join the Rockets after reaching a buyout agreement with the Grizzlies. This will be the second buyout signing for the Rockets as they try to improve their depth. Early Saturday, it was reported that former Jazz wing Joe Johnson had reached a buyout agreement with the Kings, and will sign with the Rockets.

There were reports indicating the Rockets and Grizzlies were working on a deal for Wright Thursday, but it eventually fell through.

Wright brings size and athleticism to Houston's depth and should be able to play a shot-blocking role for the team off the bench. He can also be a lob target for Chris Paul and James Harden.

While he won't change Houston's season, Wright is a solid addition to a Rockets roster that has been dominant this season. He'll be able to give them some relief as the season reaches it's end and might be able to play a role in the playoffs if coach Mike D'Antoni decides to go deep on his bench.