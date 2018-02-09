NBA buyout rumors: Hawks to make Marco Belinelli a free agent; contenders interested
Marco Belinelli could be of use to a contender in need of shooting depth
Marco Belinelli was traded to the Hawks in the Dwight Howard deal over the summer. He was never expected to stick around in Atlanta long because the team is rebuilding, and sure enough his time is already close to an end. Atlanta was unable to trade Belinelli before Thursday's trade deadline, and now it appears he'll be bought out.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Hawks and Belinelli are finalizing an agreement that will buy out his contract and make him a free agent. He'll be able to sign anywhere he wants and it's expected he'll go to a playoff team of some kind.
Belinelli is at his best on teams that win. When he's on a losing team, his poor defense shines through and in the past his effort has been questioned. However, on winning teams he's a very good floor spacer that can shoot from deep. In today's era of basketball, just that skill set alone is good enough for some teams.
It will be interesting to see what kind of interest is out there for Belinelli. It wouldn't be surprising to see him sign a minimum deal for a team like the Cavaliers, Warriors or Celtics to give them just a little bit of push at the end of the season.
