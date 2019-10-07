NBA championship odds: Clippers and Lakers considered 2020 title favorites as preseason action gets underway

Media day has come and gone, training camp is all wrapped up and now it's time for preseason action to get started. In fact, some teams have already played their first games, while others will debut later this week. With actual basketball going on once again, it feels like a good time to check in on the latest odds on who will be this season's NBA champions.

Early on Monday, Las Vegas' Westgate SuperBook released the latest numbers. All the usual suspects are on the top of the list, with the Clippers and Lakers installed as early favorites to take home the title. Rounding out the top five are the Bucks, 76ers and Rockets.

Here's a look at the teams with the best odds entering training camp. Every team not listed has odds of 100/1 or greater.

This is pretty much what you would expect, and there really aren't any big surprises on this list. The Clippers have been the bookmakers' favorites since they landed Kawhi Leonard and Paul George earlier this summer, and it's hard to argue with that reasoning. They brought back most of the key pieces from their playoff team last season and added two of the best wings in the game.

One noticeable change since the summer is that the Lakers have jumped ahead of the Bucks; back in July, the Bucks were 4/1, while the Lakers were 6/1. Now, those two teams have seen their odds flipped. That's not a huge change, and is likely a result of the Lakers' strong showing in their opening preseason game against the Warriors. They have two of the best players in the league as well in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and we haven't seen the Bucks yet this season, so that seems fair.

Rounding out the top-five are the 76ers and Rockets, who each have 8/1 odds. Each of those teams has plenty of talent, but haven't been able to put everything together in the playoffs over the past few seasons, and will have to prove themselves this season.

As for the Warriors, they're still hanging around the top-five at 12/1. On the one hand, they're going to be in for some big changes this season with Kevin Durant gone, Klay Thompson injured, D'Angelo Russell brought in and a random assortment of players on their bench. At the same time, they still have Steph Curry and Draymond Green, and if Thompson returns late this season and they can just get into the playoffs, they'll still be dangerous.