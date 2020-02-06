NBA championship odds: Lakers still lead pack despite quiet trade deadline; Clippers improve chances

The NBA trade deadline has passed, and with it the final opportunity for contenders to make a move that would significantly increase their odds of winning the championship. A few contenders did just that, with the Los Angeles Clippers notably adding Marcus Morris and the Houston Rockets picking up Robert Covington.

And yet, as of Thursday afternoon, neither stands atop the heap as the odds-on favorite to win the NBA championship. That honor belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers, but as the playoffs draw closer and contenders gear up for their upcoming battles against LeBron James and Anthony Davis, a few teams are hot on their trail. Here are the latest NBA championship odds from DraftKings.

Los Angeles Lakers: +275

Despite entering the year as underdogs to the Clippers (and losing to them twice), the Lakers are still the championship favorite at the moment, according to DraftKings. At 38-11, they lead the Clippers by three games in the standings and should have home-court advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs. A Darren Collison addition would go a long way in pushing the Lakers over the top.

Despite a staggering 43-7 record, Vegas just doesn't seem to believe in the Bucks after last year's disappointing playoff loss to the Toronto Raptors. Milwaukee stayed quiet at the deadline. With the way they've played this season, the Bucks were justified in doing so, but until they actually prove they can win in the postseason, bettors will be skeptical.

Los Angeles Clippers: +333

The Clippers made a big deadline addition in Marcus Morris. The deal not only made them better, but kept him away from the Lakers, who wanted him to defend Kawhi Leonard in a potential playoff series. Still, bettors prefer the Lakers, thanks to their superior record, though a hot start with Morris on the floor could change that.

The drop-off after the Clippers is a sharp one. The Philadelphia 76ers entered the season as one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference, but have struggled mightily for stretches this season and are currently in line for the conference's No. 6 seed. Trade-deadline additions Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III will help the bench, but do little to solve the team's greater issues. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid remain a questionable fit.

Houston Rockets: +1600

The Rockets made an enormous bet on versatility over size at the trade deadline, turning starting center Clint Capela into versatile wing Robert Covington. The move allows them to revert to the switching defense that proved so effective in the 2018 playoffs and should open up the floor more for James Harden and Russell Westbrook, but there is reasonable skepticism over how such a team would match up against bigger playoff opponents like the Lakers and Bucks.

The Rockets are followed by a clump of teams at 20-to-1. The Heat's deadline addition of Andre Iguodala should help them in the postseason, and Denver shook up its bench, but both teams will carry the same core they've had for most of the season into the playoffs.

Toronto Raptors: +2500

Toronto, like Milwaukee, hasn't drawn the respect its regular-season success has earned. The Raptors have a better record than any team in the clump above them, yet their odds are substantially lower at 25-to-1. In fact, through 51 games, the Raptors have a better record this season (37-14) than they did last season with Kawhi Leonard (36-15). The Raptors won't go down quietly.

Injuries have proven extremely problematic for the Mavericks recently. They are only 4-4 since Dwight Powell went down with a ruptured Achilles tendon, and Luka Doncic (sprained ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (broken nose) have both gotten hurt since. Deadline addition Willie Cauley-Stein hasn't made a huge difference so far, and Dallas will likely have to wait a year to seriously contend.

The return of Victor Oladipo was supposed to boost the Pacers. Instead, Indiana is 1-3 since he came back as he has shot only 24.5 percent from the field. The Pacers stood pat at the deadline, content to ride out the season with its current roster. That group has been a surprise success story so far, but still has a long way to go before truly contending for the title.

Two teams that have been riddled with injuries so far this season, Portland and Brooklyn at least pose a threat in the postseason because of the track record of their star guards. Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving have proven they can do almost anything on the big stage, and bettors seem to be relying on that with these odds despite slow deadlines for both teams.

Oklahoma City's odds look out of whack compared to the teams above them. At 31-20, the Thunder are tied for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. They lead both the Nets and Blazers by at least 7.5 games in the standings, yet have worse championship odds. San Antonio is far closer to Portland and Brooklyn in the standings, yet is stuck with Oklahoma City at 150-to-1.

The Grizzlies, like the Thunder, have a better record than the Nets and Blazers, yet have half the championship odds at 200-to-1. Perhaps bettors are worried about losing Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill in the Andre Iguodala trade, but Justise Winslow should be well worth the price in the long run.

Only one playoff team remains in this group, the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference. Minnesota was the deadline standout of the group, acquiring D'Angelo Russell to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns moving forward, but that won't make much of a difference in pursuit of this year's championship.

It should surprise no one to hear that these teams will not be winning championships. Losing Andre Drummond and D'Angelo Russell would have made it less likely for these teams to contend this season if that were even possible.

If you're betting on a 2020 Knicks championship, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.