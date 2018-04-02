NBA championship odds: Warriors not sole title favorites for first time since 2015

Even before their slew of injuries, the Golden State Warriors just didn't feel like the same dominant team we've seen for the past three seasons. Still, though all their struggles, they remained the odds-on favorite to win a third NBA title in four seasons.

But injuries to their star players and the emergence of the Houston Rockets has caused something unprecedented to happen: Golden State is no longer the sole NBA championship favorite. In the most recent set of odds from Bovada, the Rockets have drawn even with the Warriors as 6/5 favorites to win the title.

According to sports publicist Jimmy Shapiro, this is the first time that Bovada has had a team even with or ahead of the Warriors since Dec. 1, 2015.

Here are the top 10:

NBA Championship Odds

As you can see, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers' odds have gotten worse as the team has faced some struggles over the past month. Meanwhile the injury to Kyrie Irving has hurt the Celtics' chances considerably.

The biggest mover, by far, was the Portland Trail Blazers, who have catapulted into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference standings. Their odds went from 350/1 last month to 40/1 on Monday.

The public's confidence in the Warriors will largely depend on how Stephen Curry is able to return from an MCL tear that will likely have him sidelined for at least part of their opening-round playoff series. If Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson can remain healthy after recent injuries and Curry looks good when he comes back, you'd have to think Golden State would once again become the lone favorite.